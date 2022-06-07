Caffe Vita Roasting Co. to Open a Cafe in Phoenix

Caffe Vita is a new coffee shop under construction in Phoenix . The Seattle-based coffee chain is taking over the former Easley’s Fun Shop costume store at 509 W. McDowell Road , Phoenix New Times reports.

Using beans roasted on-site, Caffe Vita will serve their most popular coffee drinks, with a focus on cold brews, lemonades and teas to go with the warm desert climate. In addition to hiring for all positions, they are currently scouting out local bakeries to provide fresh-baked pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and breakfast burritos for their food offerings.

Originating in Seattle in 1995, Caffe Vita positions itself in between specialty coffee brands and “second wave” coffee chains like Starbucks. Boasting eight stores dispersed across Seattle, Portland and New York, the company decided to bring their ninth location to Phoenix, where many of their Seattle customers found themselves during the winter.

“We just knew that if we had this strong demand and a community that was already built and existed there, that it was about time to do something,” Caffe Vita Marketing Director Kate Van Petten tells Phoenix New Times .

The Phoenix shop will soft open at the start of July and plans to host a grand opening party on July 30. For more information, visit www.caffevita.com .

