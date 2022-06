STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing his own wife in Stockton. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Sonia Suarez was shot back in the evening hours on Saturday along the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in the Stockton area. Suarez was taken to the hospital, but detectives say she later died from her injuries. An investigation has since identified Suarez’s husband – 52-year-old Sergio Torres Munguia – as the suspect, the sheriff’s office says. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Munguia and are still looking for him. He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities say. Anyone who sees Munguia or knows where he might be is urged to call the sheriff’s office.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO