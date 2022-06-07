ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Huichica Music Festival Returns to Sonoma with Midlake, ESG

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cRkW_0g2k7s0q00

SONOMA -- Garage rockers Allah-Las, Texas indie-folk group Midlake pioneering Bronx electro-funk outfit ESG, indie-pop band Turnaround, beloved psychedelic rockers Wand and African psych band W.I.T.C.H. are are just a few of the bands playing the 2022 edition of the Huichica Music Festival happening in Sonoma this weekend.

Midlake

Presented and organized by Northern California concert promoter (((folkYEAH!))) and winery operator Jeff Bundschu, the Huichica (pronounced "wah-CHEEK-ah") Festival was started as a smaller, more intimate alternative to larger festivals like BottleRock Napa and Outside Lands with a narrower musical focus while still offering the type of gourmet food and expansive wine options those festivals are known for. The North Bay fires in the fall of 2017 threatened the winery, Gundlach Bundschu and the grounds where the festival takes place luckily remained undamaged.

Organizers took a calculated risk two years when they announced prospective dates for mid-October, but the continuing coronavirus pandemic forced the festival's postponement until fall of 2021, when it was held without a hitch. The relatively small size of the festival's crowd and the amount of real estate available at the winery allows for plenty of social and/or physical distancing, an aspect that may provide some comfort for any concerned attendees amid the current surge of cases in the Bay Area. The two-day festival kicks off early Friday afternoon.

Friday headliners ESG first started making their unique style of kinetic funk over four decades ago when the South Bronx-raised Scroggins sisters founded the band in 1978, playing clubs across New York City. The group rose to international fame when UK label head Tony Wilson saw them perform in Manhattan and offered to record their music for release on Factory Records.

Working with producer Martin Hannett (Joy Division, New Order and many others), ESG recorded their spare intense funk tracks "Moody" and "UFO" that would influence legions of musicians ranging from hip-hop arts who heavily sampled songs the band's 1981 EP to post-punk and new-wave acts drawn to the group's edgy dance sound. ESG would record and perform into the '90s and beyond as their original vinyl releases became coveted collectors items and notable bands including the Beastie Boys, the Dirtbombs and Interpol citing the pioneering group as an influence. Still fronted by Renee Scroggins and now featuring second generation members of the Scoggins family, ESG will bring Huichica to a feel-good dance party close Friday.

Another significant draw on Friday's bill is veteran indie psych/folk band Woods . Anchored by main songwriter/guitarist Jeremy Earl and multi-instrumentalist/producer Jarvis Taveniere, the Brooklyn crew has been making their eclectic style of lo-fi music since the mid-2000s, most notably the band exploration of Ethiopian jazz and African pop on its 2016 effort City Sun Eater in the River of Light .  Additional highlights of the day's schedule include SoCal bedroom pop weirdos Oog Bogo , solo experimentalist Matt Baldwin , Memphis-based psych rockers Spaceface (featuring former member of the Flaming Lips Jake Ingalls), longtime Oh Sees singer/keyboardist Brigid Dawson , indie-rock super group Taper's Choice -- which includes players from Vampire Weekend, Real Estate, Darkside and Arc Iris -- soulful LA Latin-tinged rock quintet the Altons , who have released a pair of singles on the Daptone Records subsidiary Penrose and cheeky indie-funkateers Thumpasaurus .

While Friday's reduced list of performers will only utilize the smaller Giraffe Stage and the larger Redwood Barn performance area, Saturday's full day of music will feature bigger acts on the winery's Amphitheatre Stage. Closing Texas folk-rock group Midlake first came together in 2000, formed by graduates of the North Texas School of Music. While initially taking a jazz-influenced approach, the group shifted its sound to a melancholy style of indie-folk informed by both the '70s singer/songwriter sounds of Laurel Canyon and the British folk-rock movement. The band shifted gears when songwriter and frontman Tim Smith departed during work on their fourth album and guitarist Eric Pulido stepped in as lead singer for the acclaimed 2013 effort Antiphone , their first for ATO Records. Midlake went on an extended hiatus to allow members to explore other projects, but returned earlier year with their first new music in nearly a decade with the dynamic songs and soaring vocal harmonies heard on For the Sake of Bethel Woods .

The balance of Saturday's 22-band line-up includes a wide range of musical offerings, from the hazy, laid-back garage psych of LA band the Allah-Lahs and the tuneful dreampop of indie acts Turnover and Tamaryn to the jangly psychedelic surf-rock of guitarist/singer Shana Cleveland's band La Luz , gauzy, understated NYC soul-pop group the Shacks and alternative-rock duo Mystic Chords of Memory , featuring of Christopher Gunst of Beachwood Sparks and Jen Cohen of the Aislers Set. One of the more anticipated acts on the Amphitheater stage is legendary Zambian psychedelic groove band W.I.T.C.H. , whose name is an acronym for We Intend To Cause Havoc.

A pioneering force in Africa's "Zamrock" movement that found singer Emanyeo "Jagari" Chanda and company mixing their native music with Western psychedelia and funk, the band recorded raw, landmark album Introduction and Lazy Bones during the '70 that found a new audience after being reissued a decade ago. Chandra revived the band at around the same time, fronting a mix of African and European musicians to perform the band's ecstatic psychedelic grooves to adoring live audiences. W.I.T.C.H. takes the stage during the height of a busy afternoon that also includes unhinged LA glam/punk group Starcrawler (fronted by towering lead singer Arrow de Wilde, who manages to channel Iggy Pop, Joey Ramone and Ozzy Osbourne with her manic onstage theatrics) and guitarist/songwriter Cory Hanson's beloved psychedelic-rock juggernaut Wand .

Other recommended acts include throwback soul crooner Bobby Oroza (one of several modern R&B acts from the Big Crown Records stable performing over the weekend), earnest indie rockers Dummy , veteran singer Kurt Heasley's long-running shoegaze outfit Lilys , and notable songwriters Damian Jurado , Jess Williamson and Oliver Ray , and luminous harp player Mary Lattimore . For complete music line-up , more information on the festival's food and beverage options, local vendors selling wares and tickets, visit the Huichica Music Festival website .

Huichica Music Festival
Friday-Saturday, June 10-11, 2 p.m. (Fri.) and 11 a.m. (Sat.) $85-$295; children 12 and under free
Gundlach Bundschu Winery

Comments / 0

Related
sonomamag.com

Secret Wine Garden with Delicious Food Reopens in Sonoma

After a lengthy renovation, Sonoma’s Kivelstadt Cellars has reopened with Chef Jennifer McMurry (formerly of Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen and Viola Restaurant) at the helm. Located at the intersection of Highway 12 and Broadway in Schellville, just south of Sonoma, the once-rundown eatery has been transformed into a sprawling wine garden, restaurant and showcase for its namesake winery. “Hidden gem” is definitely apropos for this secret Sonoma County experience where kids can roam, dogs have their own menu and there’s a tasting lounge for lip-smacking summer sippers like KC Labs Gravignon Blanc, made with sauvignon blanc and Gravenstein apples; Sparkling Chenin Blanc (light and bubbly); and Twice Removed Rosé.
SONOMA, CA
northbaystageandscreen.com

More info on Santa Rosa’s newest entertainment venue

Recent news about the relocation of Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theatre from the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts to something called “The California” led many people to ask “What is ‘The California’?”. Well, The California is a new arts and entertainment venue that...
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Entertainment
Sonoma, CA
Entertainment
City
Sonoma, CA
marinmommies.com

Novato Festival of Art, Wine & Music 2022

The Novato Festival of Art, Wine & Music Fun returns June 18, 11 am–7 pm and Sunday, 11 am–6 pm and takes place on Grant Avenue between Redwood and Seventh. Admission is free!. Enjoy live music, vendor booths, food, craft beer and premium wines. Also, the Piccolo Puppet...
NOVATO, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma County Hotel Ranks No. 2 in US, According to Yelp

Yelp recently released its annual Top 100 US Hotels list, featuring a lineup of top-rated properties in the country. Among the hotels to make the cut in 2022 is Glen Ellen’s Olea Hotel, which came in on No. 2. Yelp called the hotel “a luxe base camp for exploring California wine country.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Migrating whales putting on show in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- There are so many unique things about the San Francisco Bay, but there's one experience that seems to be moving closer – whale watching.  The San Francisco Whale Tours gathers people near and far to see whales sprouting and slapping their tails, but recently people have spotted the migrating marine behemoths from The Embarcadero or on the ferry to Sausalito.  Jennifer Carson and Peter Reed drove to San Francisco from Reno to board a 65-food catamaran named the 'Kitty Kat.'. "It was thrilling, so exciting. I just loved it.," said Carson. "I'd love to do it...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco couple sowing seeds of change one vacant lot at a time

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- It was a phrase that once echoed through the streets of San Francisco. Flower power was a well used mantra of the 1960s.Decades later, Shalaco and Phoenix McGee are continuing to spread the mantra in one open space after another across San Francisco.Employing what they say is 'Guerrilla Gardening,'  they have been planting native wildflowers in empty spaces for years."We plant native pollinator seeds in neglected areas of land," said Phoenix, who is a landscaper by trade. "It's just a nice way to make a forgotten about space, you know, full of full of flowers."They...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Music Group#Lo Fi Music#Esg#African
CBS San Francisco

Pride and the police: A complicated history for the LGBTQ community

SAN FRANCISCO – While the pride flag is bright and colorful, history shows us the ties between law enforcement and the LGBTQ community has been dark and full of tension.In 1969, the Stonewall Riots took place and are widely considered a watershed moment in the struggle for LGBTQ rights.The Stonewall Inn in New York City was a haven for the city's gay, lesbian, and transgender community. On June 28th, the police raided the Inn in Lower Manhattan but on that fateful night, patrons fought back. San Francisco had a similar transformative uprising that occurred three years prior to the Stonewall...
The Bold Italic

Y’all Keep Hearing These Bangs Going Off in San Francisco, too?

On Saturday night, May 28th, at about 11 p.m., three consecutive explosions rocked much of central San Francisco. The first one jolted this reporter out of bed, midway through a good book which landed on the floor. It was followed, within moments, by a second and then third very loud boom, the last accompanied by a flare that briefly lit up the night sky.
CBS San Francisco

Reporter Hank Plante reflects on groundbreaking AIDS coverage; 'It was a gift'

SAN FRANCISCO -- For 25 years, former anchor and reporter Hank Plante covered some of the biggest stories in the Bay Area. But none as profound or consequential as the AIDS crisis.KPIX 5 asked Plante to describe the experience and living through and covering the early days of the HIV pandemic, and his answer surprised me."It was a gift. It was a gift," replied the seasoned journalist.To understand the situation, it's worth taking a look back at some of the earliest celebrations of what's now called Pride. In the late 70s and early 80s, the Gay Freedom Movement was gaining...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Channelocity

Most expensive Oakland neighborhoods--would you live here?

(digidreamgrafix/Adobe Stock Images) Oakland is the largest city in the Eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area, Oakland's population in 2022 is estimated to be 451,618, Covering a city area of 77.89 square miles, and is the forty-fifth most populated city in the United States.
sonomacountygazette.com

Want a voice in the Koi Nation Windsor casino conversation?

Sonoma County wants to hear what you have to say. The tribe promoting the new casino project is doing a preliminary environmental impact report for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Sonoma County plans to submit a response to the proposed project on June 20, including public comments. The state will...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Acme Burger Is Coming to Petaluma

The recent opening of Crooked Goat’s Petaluma Taproom at 110 Howard St. is big news. But wait, there’s more. Acme Burger has taken over a former gas station on the same property with plans for a collaborative effort, providing food for the taproom and operating independently. After all, what goes better with some dank IPAs than a cheeseburger?
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cooling centers to open across Bay Area starting Thursday

High heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for inland parts of the Bay Area starting Thursday until Saturday, prompting some local agencies to set up cooling centers to help residents beat the heat.Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, as temperatures soar to high 90s and lower 100s temperatures in far inland regions, according to the National Weather Service.The heat advisory on Friday applies to parts of the East, South and North Bays, San Benito County and the Santa Cruz Mountains and interior Central Coast. An excessive heat warning is in effect...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy