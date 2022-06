Teens grieve differently than younger children. Developmentally, teens have a lot going on — they are in between being a child and an adult. They are more mature in many ways, yet their brain is not fully developed. The frontal lobe is the last area of the brain to develop, and this does not fully reach maturation until age 25. It is the part of the brain that controls important cognitive skills in humans, such as emotional expression, problem-solving, memory, language, judgment, and sexual behavior. It is the “control panel” of our personality and our ability to communicate.

