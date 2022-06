The Tampa Bay Rays plan to promote top prospect Shane Baz back to the major leagues to start this weekend against the Minnesota Twins. Baz, on the mend from arthroscopic elbow surgery performed in March, debuted in the majors last season, and things went well. He has made four (mostly abbreviated) starts for Triple-A Durham, striking out 20 hitters against four walks over 13 innings, permitting only two earned runs. Baz looks to be quite ready, and fantasy baseball managers seem quite eager, as he's on the most-added list, rostered in more than 74% of ESPN standard leagues.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO