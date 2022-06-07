ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday California's 17th Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

All U.S. House districts , including the 17th Congressional District of California , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 11, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 1 primary elections.

1. Nonpartisan primary for U.S. House California District 17

Candidates(5):

  • Ro Khanna
  • Joe Dehn (L)
  • Stephen Forbes (D)
  • Rao Ravul (D)
  • Ritesh Tandon (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014TEx_0g2k5m2800
Unsplash

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:

Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

2022 California Primary Election Results

In California, a Democratic fortress where the party holds every statewide office and Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1, Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla are up for reelection, but are facing little-known competitors in Tuesday’s primary elections. But Republicans retain pockets of strength in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Congressional District#Politics#U S House#Democratic
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Trump favorite Oz wins U.S. Senate Republican primary, rival concedes

June 3 (Reuters) - Former hedge fund executive David McCormick conceded to wellness celebrity Mehmet Oz on Friday in the Republican primary race for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, following a recount and securing another Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in a critical midterm election. Oz, who will square off against...
SFGate

David Perdue’s Pathetic, Racist, Conspiracy-Ridden Georgia Governor Campaign Is Officially Over

David Perdue is, once again, a loser. A year after coughing up his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossof, the 72-year-old business executive-turned-politician has been trounced in the Republican primary for governor of Georgia. Perdue entered the race backed with the blessing of Donald Trump, who has long been pining to replace incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, whom the former president believes didn’t work hard enough to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The Independent

Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks lose

Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia's open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state's GOP primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.That call to close primaries comes after an Associated Press analysis of early voting records from data firm L2 found that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago crossed over to cast ballots in the May 24 Republican primary. The five statewide GOP incumbents whom Trump had targeted for defeat — including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger...
GEORGIA STATE
2022 Election Expert

Riverside County Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

Riverside County, California, is holding general elections for assessor-county clerk-recorder, auditor-controller, district attorney, sheriff-coroner-public administrator, superintendent of schools, treasurer-tax collector, board of supervisors, county board of education, community college district board, community services district board, sanitary district board, water district board, and superior court judges on November 8, 2022. A primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline for this election was March 11, 2022.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: California braces for possible political earthquake

Today, seven states hold primaries: Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and California. What should you be watching for? The day’s biggest news will likely come from the Golden State, where voters are poised to make major statements about the directions of their respective parties. IN...
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 26 (June 9, 2022)

Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Republican Edition. In this issue: Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and Paul Ryan counters Donald Trump in S.C. California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota held primaries on Tuesday. The big stories of the night: Mississippi incumbents may head...
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 26 (June 9, 2022)

Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Democratic Edition. In this issue: Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and the Massachusetts Democratic Party picks primary candidates. California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota held primaries on Tuesday. The big stories of the night: Franken defeats Finkenauer, Caruso...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Crossover voting looms large in midterm primaries

Crossover voting, wherein voters deliberately switch parties during a primary to influence the election of the opposing side, could be playing a role in which candidates are proceeding to general contests in this year’s midterm elections. The phenomenon is on display in Colorado, where several thousand registered Democrats have...
NBC News

Rare open congressional seat leads to Alaska gold rush of candidates

Longtime Alaska GOP Rep. Don Young’s death in March sparked a very crowded special primary election on Saturday to represent the entire state in the House. In all, there are a whopping 48 candidates competing under the state’s new election system to serve out the remainder of Young’s term. The field includes 16 Republicans, six Democrats, 12 nonpartisans, 10 undeclared, two independents and two libertarians.
ALASKA STATE
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

90
Followers
97
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy