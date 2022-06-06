ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Woman, 31, killed in I-5 crash in Carlsbad; 2 who fled scene arrested

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A 31-year-old woman was killed Monday night in a collision on south Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, and two people who fled the scene were arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 9:20 p.m. on the freeway south of Carlsbad Village Drive approaching Tamarack Avenue, Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Walker said.

It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred, but it involved a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, 2003 Ford Expedition and 2006 Freightliner big rig, Walker said.

The Expedition's driver died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol. Two occupants of the Suburban, which was reported stolen, ran away but were later arrested.

Walker said they were taken into custody on suspicion of hit and run, vehicle theft and being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The two right lanes of the freeway were shut down until after 3 a.m. as CHP investigators worked at the scene.

Updates :
4:27 p.m. June 7, 2022 : This story was updated with additional details.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
Times of San Diego

NCTD Sprinter Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Vista

A North County Transit District Sprinter commuter train fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday in Vista. The rail fatality near the intersection of Main Street and South Santa Fe Avenue happened shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to Deputy Tyler Eikermann of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit. The...
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Crash Closes Connector Ramp Near Kensington

A multi-vehicle crash was blocking traffic on a freeway interchange near the Kensington neighborhood Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured after gravel on the roadway caused two vehicles and a motorcycle to collide on Interstate 15 at the I-8 connector around 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
KENSINGTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Accidents
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
NBC San Diego

I-15, I-8 Connector Reopens Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

The westbound I-8 and northbound I-15 connector is reopened after it was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Normal Heights. Two cars and a motorcycle were involved in a crash shortly after 5:30 a.m. after what was described as a “slippery substance” was found on the road, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch. That substance was later determined to be loose gravel.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident#Ford Expedition#The Highway Patrol#Caltrans
Nationwide Report

90-year-old man died after a three-vehicle wreck in Ramona; alcohol suspected to be a factor (Ramona, CA)

90-year-old man died after a three-vehicle wreck in Ramona; alcohol suspected to be a factor (Ramona, CA)Nationwide Report. A 90-year-old man lost his life following a head-on collision Monday in Ramona. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place at around 4:15 p.m. on State Route 67 and Mussey Grade Road [...]
RAMONA, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Dead in Shooting at Oceanside's John Landes Park

One person was killed in a shooting at a park in Oceanside overnight, prompting an investigation Thursday morning, police said. A caller told Oceanside police they heard shots were fired in John Landes Park near College Boulevard and Thunder Avenue just after midnight OPD spokesperson Jennifer Atenza said. At the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Man Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Third Avenue [Chula Vista, CA]

CHULA VISTA, CA (June 7, 2022) – On Wednesday, a pedestrian crash on Third Avenue left a man injured while pushing a shopping cart. According to the police, the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on Third Avenue near Palomar Street. Afterward, the driver stopped and cooperated with the responding...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Arrest Man on Assault Charges in Spring Valley

Police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly stabbing another man in the arm in the unincorporated Spring Valley community of San Diego, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station of the San Diego County Department were called at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to 9914 Campo Road regarding a man being stabbed and the suspect running away from the scene, said Sgt. James McCurty.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday night, one person was killed while another suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of First Street [...]
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC San Diego

Do You Know Who Killed This Sailor at a Party in San Diego?

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the man responsible for the 2019 murder of a member of the U.S. Navy. San Diego police officers found 19-year-old Lamontee Stevenson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residence in the 2700 block of Marcy Avenue in Logan Heights around 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2019.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
64K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy