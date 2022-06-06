Woman, 31, killed in I-5 crash in Carlsbad; 2 who fled scene arrested

A 31-year-old woman was killed Monday night in a collision on south Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, and two people who fled the scene were arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 9:20 p.m. on the freeway south of Carlsbad Village Drive approaching Tamarack Avenue, Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Walker said.

It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred, but it involved a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, 2003 Ford Expedition and 2006 Freightliner big rig, Walker said.

The Expedition's driver died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol. Two occupants of the Suburban, which was reported stolen, ran away but were later arrested.

Walker said they were taken into custody on suspicion of hit and run, vehicle theft and being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The two right lanes of the freeway were shut down until after 3 a.m. as CHP investigators worked at the scene.

Updates :

4:27 p.m. June 7, 2022 : This story was updated with additional details.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .