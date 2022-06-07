ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Widower Of Slain Natomas Librarian Amber Clark Now On Mission For More Gun Safety Laws

By Steve Large
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwlZ7_0g2k31tm00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Life in prison. That is the sentence for the man convicted of killing Sacramento librarian Amber Clark as she left her Natomas branch in 2018.

Now her widower, Kelly Clark, is speaking out with an emotional message and his new mission now that the trial is over.

“What’s the word you use to describe the aftermath of this trial,” Cbs13’s Steve Large asked Kelly Clark, widower of Amber Clark.

“Relief,” Clark said. “I have a great sense of relief.”

Clark has spent the past three-and-a-half years waiting for this moment.

“Having gone through this I have become a calmer person in self-reflection. I’ve become a more generous person, a more empathetic person than I was prior to Amber being killed,” he said.

Amber Clark was murdered outside her library branch by Ronald Seay, who she had banned months earlier for violent behavior. Seay is now sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

“His internet searches the morning before he killed Amber involved searching for a black man who had killed white people on a subway in New York,” Clark said.

Evidence during the trial showed Seay had searched for information about a 1993 mass shooting on a New York train.

Clark knew that heading into court.

“There was one piece of information that was news to me, during the trial,” Clark said.

Clark found out during the trial that six weeks before Seay murdered his wife, Sacramento police were called to the home Seay was staying in with his brother. His brother was concerned Seay owned two guns he bought legally in Missouri and he had recently been behaving erratically.

California allows families to petition a court to have guns taken away during mental health crises. That did not happen.

“And firearms removed for 21 days so in my mind it definitely would have prevented Amber’s death,” Clark said.

“How do you frame that? It’s a painful piece of information I’m sure,” Large said.

“It was,” Clark said. “It made me very angry initially and then saddened that here was another opportunity another ‘what if,’ if law enforcement had done this.

“It’s upsetting and I want the public to know that there are tools if law enforcement fails to do what they should, then we can as citizens at least in California have firearms removed from people expressing mental health crises.”

Clark says he plans on being an active advocate for gun safety laws across the country in memory of Amber’s life.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

‘Is This Targeted’: Pride Flag Stolen In Sacramento Leads To Concerns Theft Is Anti-LGBTQIA+

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the Mansion Flats neighborhood of midtown Sacramento, a couple hung a Pride Flag from their first floor patio as a sign of their own pride, but also, as a way to celebrate Pride Month. Within the first 24 hours of it being up, it was ripped down and stolen. The theft has the flag’s owner on edge and worried about her safety at-home. Olivia Deleonardis and her partner both identify as LGBTQIA+ and saw the flag as an opportunity to show their midtown neighborhood they were proud of who they are. The Pride Flag joined others in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Man who committed a series of rapes in homeless camps along Sacramento’s American River found guilty

The extreme vulnerability people face in an outdoor existence was on grim display last month, after a Sacramento jury convicted 40-year-old Layman McFadden of brutally attacking three different women who lived in encampments along the American River Parkway. McFadden, who was also on the streets, established a position of trust with his victims in order to get close to them – only to strangle and violently rape each over the course of two years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Unified School District Debuts Cameras Made To Catch Speeders

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On June 8, education leaders gathered in Sacramento while the Sacramento Unified School District showed off new cameras designed to catch speeders. The district is hoping that the pilot program will cut down on the number of drivers illegally passing by stopped buses. But state lawmakers must act for the automated enforcement to become law. Executive Vice President of Bus Patrol America Steve Randazzo had this to say, “The hope is that the California state legislature will take this up in the future with the date that is provided to them about these alarming statistics.” The program recorded 387 stop-arm violations in Sacramento.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Missouri State
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

‘A Ridiculous Rule’: Unaccompanied Minors Won’t Be Allowed Into California State Fair On Some Nights

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California State Fair is now just over one month away after being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, and with youth violence on the rise across Sacramento, there are going to be some changes this year. The state fair is a Sacramento summertime tradition for many kids, but Cal Expo has also seen problems in past years with youth involved in violent attacks, gang fights, and even shootings. Now this year, not all teens will be welcome back. “Public safety is paramount to us,” said state fair CEO Rick Pickering. Pickering said, for the first time, unaccompanied minors...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ucdavis.edu

California’s ‘Red Flag’ Law Utilized for 58 Threatened Mass Shootings

Researchers looked at cases for first three years of state Gun Violence Restraining Order law. Cases involved threats to self and others, including threatened mass shootings. In the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead, legislators in Washington, D.C., and across the country are debating “red flag” laws or extreme risk protection orders, or ERPOs.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

100+ California Highway Patrol Cadets End Training With Morning Run In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than 100 California Highway Patrol Cadets marked the end of months of training with a morning run in West Sacramento. These early morning runs happen almost every 24 months with a new class graduating from the academy. The 128 cadet morning run was assisted by current CHP officers clearing a path to the end spot of the run, the Police Officer’s Memorial at the State Capitol. The cadets graduate from the academy on June 11.  
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clark
Sacramento Observer

Cooper In Strong Position To Win Historic Sheriff Seat

Assemblymember Jim Cooper’s quest to become Sacramento County’s first African American sheriff is within reach, based on early returns from the June 7 primary election. Unofficially, Cooper leads Undersheriff Jim Barnes with 54.9 % of the unofficial vote tally (52,277). Barnes had 45.0% (43,376) of the votes. All...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sideshow broken up in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A sideshow in West Sacramento was broken up in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video submitted to ABC10 shows several vehicles blocking the streets at the intersection of Southport Parkway and Ramos Drive. Officers responded to reports of a sideshow around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Safety Laws#Widower#Librarian#Violent Crime
Mountain Democrat

Dive team called to Sly Park

June 9 update: 35-year-old Brian Tuigamala of Sacramento has been identified as the man who died June 8 at Jenkinson Lake, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. The cause of death has not been determined. Original post:. The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Attacked By Homeless Man While Jogging In Land Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Land Park community members are on edge after a woman on a morning jog in the area was tackled to the ground by a homeless man. She was rescued by good Samaritans who heard her screams for help. Curt David is the PGA Pro at the William Land Golf course. He says one of his staff hopped in a golf cart and rode to the woman’s rescue. “He heard screaming, he heard calls out,” David said. “He and another citizen had to pull this individual off of her.” Kristina Rogers is vice president of the Land Park Community Association. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Shooting On Florin Road In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento on Tuesday night. Sacramento police say, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Florin Road to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found one man who had suffered a non-life-threatening injury. That man was then rushed to the hospital. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

How Kids Can Beat The Heat In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you can’t make it to the pool, there are other ways to beat the heat in Sacramento. Kids who are still in school took a field trip to stay cool at the Sacramento Zoo. Parent Lindsey Bear came along for the ride. “They are all five and six and they are all excited to see the animals, and I don’t think they care about how hot it is inside,” she said. Inside, classes crowded to not only see the animals but to beat the heat under misters. “We love the misters,” one parent said. “It’s nice and cool.” Across the street...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Man And Woman Among 6 Airlifted Off Mt. Shasta In Series Of Mishaps

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman, both from Sacramento, were among six people airlifted off of Mt. Shasta in four separate incidents in just 24 hours. “It’s basically a sheet of ice up there,” Siskiyou Sheriff Jeremiah Larue said. Unstable conditions on one of Northern California’s most prominent landmarks sent rescue crews scrambling. “It almost reminds me of when you hear about black ice on the highway, so there’s just no way to get footing,” Larue said. An inability to get that footing is now being blamed for the series of falls on Mt. Shasta. “The weather can...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary June 6, 2022

Suspect: NGUYEN, HUNG (AMA, 51, ARRESTED) Location: 7400 block of Laguna Blvd. SHOPLIFTING IN COMMERCIAL ESTABLISHMENT OPEN FOR BUSINESS. Location: 9300 block of Emerald Vista Dr. Suspect: SYLVESTER, JOSHUA (WMA, 34, ARRESTED) Warrant Arrest. Charges/Bail. Case# 21FE018997 (03) – Commitment (local) PC 148.9 Misdemeanor. GIVING FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO LAW...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
71K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy