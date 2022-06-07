ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers 'gave it everything they had' in Western Conference Final

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON -- Some of the Edmonton Oilers' best players battled through injuries and laid it all on the line in the Western Conference Final, but it still wasn't enough against the Colorado Avalanche. Leon Draisaitl had four assists, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, and Darnell Nurse...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Here was Cassidy's initial reaction to being fired as Bruins coach

The Boston Bruins' decision to fire Bruce Cassidy came as a surprise to many -- including Bruce Cassidy, it appears. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Monday night they have relieved Cassidy of his duties, ending his five-plus-season tenure as head coach. Cassidy had guided the Bruins to the playoffs in each those seasons and brought the team within one win of a Stanley Cup in 2019, so the move wasn't without controversy.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Odds to Win Stanley Cup Are Ridiculous

The Colorado Avalanche have swept the Edmonton Oilers and now advance to the Stanley Cup Final. They await the winner of the Eastern Conference Final, and will play against either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Rangers. It's worth noting that they will have home-ice advantage against whichever team they end up facing.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bruins stance on David Pastrnak trade after firing Bruce Cassidy

The Boston Bruins made the decision to fire Bruce Cassidy on Monday, signaling the end of his six-year stint as the team’s head coach. With Cassidy out, there are rumblings that the Bruins could well have missed their championship window and could be headed towards a rebuild. According to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, the Bruins entering a rebuild could lead to the departure of superstar winger David Pastrnak.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Connor Mcdavid
markerzone.com

DAVID PASTRNAK'S AGENT COMMENTS ON RUMOURS OF RIFT BETWEEN HIS CLIENT AND BRUINS' GM DON SWEENEY

With the Boston Bruins firing coach Bruce Cassidy this week, rumours have been circulating that some players are unhappy with the way things are going in Beantown. First, Patrice Bergeron flatly denied rumours that he had a hand in Cassidy being fired. Then, Fluto Shinzawa, who covers the Bruins for The Athletic, quoted a source he said was close to star David Pastrnak as saying Pastrnak was unhappy with how general manager Don Sweeney handled the departures of Torey Krug in 2020 and David Krecji in 2021, and would not re-sign with the team in 2022-23 if Sweeney remained. That would leave Boston to decide whether to trade away a core piece of the team or let him walk as a free agent.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

KEVIN WEEKES ON WHAT EVANDER KANE WANTS TO STAY IN EDMONTON, WHAT HE'LL TAKE ELSEWHERE

Despite the Edmonton Oilers recent sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, there's no question Evander Kane had a positive impact during his short time with the team. In 43 games with the Oilers in 2021-22, Kane notched 39 points (22G, 17A), and added another 17 points (13G, 4A) in 15 playoff games. Not only that, but Kane managed to keep a low profile after having his contract terminated by the San Jose Sharks and signing with Edmonton, something he's had a major problem doing throughout his career. There's no question Edmonton GM Ken Holland would like to keep Kane (he said as much himself), but it will reportedly come with the hefty price.
NHL
NHL

Go Fourth in July

Ron Francis, a former No. 4 overall pick himself, is in charge of who Seattle picks in the four-spot in the upcoming NHL Draft. Odds are in the Kraken's favor for a solid future player. June 9, 2022. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is no...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl All Star Game#The Edmonton Oilers#The Colorado Avalanche#Rogers Place
NHL

Bourque pulling for Avalanche in Final 21 years after he hoisted Cup

Whether or not the Hall of Fame defenseman will get to see the first few games is to be determined. Bourque, a member of the 2000-01 Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche, leaves Boston on June 10, heading to Italy with his wife, Christiane, to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. "I'm hoping to...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Predators Sign Markus Nurmi to One-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (June 9, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Markus Nurmi to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season. Nurmi, 23 (6/29/98), established career highs in goals (20), assists (19) and points (39) with TPS...
NASHVILLE, TN
Financial World

Don Sweeney: That is the reason Bruce Cassidy was fired

Don Sweeney decided to fire Bruce Cassidy, who spent 6 years at Boston Bruins. Sweeney explained his decision and why he decided it was best for Cassidy to leave the bench. “I felt that both the message and how it was being delivered and maybe more importantly, maybe how it was being received — young and old (wasn’t getting through),” Sweeney said for nesn.
NHL
NHL

How Western Conference champion Colorado Avalanche were built

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 with a 6-5 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Monday. Two players who have played at least one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from taking both games in Tampa

Just like that, the Eastern Conference Final is a best-of-three series. The Tampa Bay Lightning skated to a big 4-1 win over the New York Rangers in Game 4 on Tuesday night to get the series evened up at two apiece. Tampa Bay got goals from Pat Maroon, Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Ondrej Palat in the win.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Fantasy stock rising during Stanley Cup Playoffs

Five players who have gained appeal for next season from this postseason; podcast. NHL.com identifies players who have gained significant fantasy hockey value from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For more fantasy hockey coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:
NHL
NHL

Red Wings celebrate 25th anniversary of the 1997 Stanley Cup

Kris Draper, Nicklas Lidstrom, Larry Murphy and Mike Vernon talk through their memories from the 1997 Stanley Cup winning team. Twenty-five years ago today - June 7, 1997 - the Detroit Red Wings ended a 42-year title drought by completing a four-game sweep over the Philadelphia Flyers to earn the 1997 Stanley Cup championship.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Moritz Seider Named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

Seider, 21, skated in all 82 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, notching 50 points (7-43-50) and 34 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 197-pound blueliner paced all Red Wings rookies in scoring while leading the team with 43 assists, 21 power play points and 23:02 average time on ice. In all, Seider ranked among the NHL's top rookie defensemen with seven goals (2nd), 43 assists (1st), 50 points (1st), 34 penalty minutes (7th), two power play goals (T1st), 21 power play points (1st), two overtime goals (1st), four game-winning goals (1st), 187 shots (1st) and 23:02 average time on ice (1st). His 50 points are the third-highest total in franchise history by a Detroit rookie defenseman and the most since Nicklas Lidstrom (60) in 1991-92. Additionally, Seider set a franchise record by becoming the first rookie defenseman to author an eight-game point streak (Feb. 9-March 4). Seider was named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and is looking to become the sixth player - and first defenseman - in franchise history to be named the NHL's Rookie of the Year.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

GENE'S BLOG: Goodbye good times

EDMONTON, AB - It was fun while it lasted. In fact, it was a blast being back in the hunt for the Stanley Cup. It was the kind of enjoyment that you cannot ever explain or understand until you live it. Fans of the Oilers from near, far and everywhere in between had a chance to jump on the victory train to the Western Conference Final. As the old saying goes -- don't be sad because it's over, smile because it happened. There really was a lot to smile about thanks to the Oilers and their fans. I've always felt like nothing brings people together like a common bond and love for one entity. In this case, it was the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
NHL

Tickets for the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ go on sale Friday

MONTREAL - After a two-year wait, the NHL Draft is finally coming to Montreal, on July 7 and 8 at the Bell Centre. Tickets for the NHL Draft will go on sale publicly on Friday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. via canadiens.com. Fans can also take advantage of a priority presale on Thursday, June 9 at noon by filling out the form here.
NHL
NHL

SOCIAL BUZZ - 07.06.22

McKenzie scouted for the Atlanta and Calgary Flames. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. The Flames mourn the passing of Ian McKenzie, 84, a former scout with the Atlanta and Calgary Flames. McKenzie was born on May 15, 1938 and grew up in Alberta. After his career as an...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy