Oilers 'gave it everything they had' in Western Conference Final

EDMONTON, AB - It was fun while it lasted. In fact, it was a blast being back in the hunt for the Stanley Cup. It was the kind of enjoyment that you cannot ever explain or understand until you live it. Fans of the Oilers from near, far and everywhere in between had a chance to jump on the victory train to the Western Conference Final. As the old saying goes -- don't be sad because it's over, smile because it happened. There really was a lot to smile about thanks to the Oilers and their fans. I've always felt like nothing brings people together like a common bond and love for one entity. In this case, it was the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO