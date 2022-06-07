ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sick Girl Lit Allows Disabled Women Like Me To Tell Our Stories

By Hannah Turner
Refinery29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am sick but I am also lots of other things. I hang out in bars as well as A&E. I watch live gigs and also the TV in the hospital ward. There is a catch-22 when you identify as chronically ill. Talk about it too much and it is all...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

My Gay Stepdad Was All The Father I Needed

Moving to the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) was the worst day of my pre-adolescent life. My mom had the great idea of leaving our lives in New Jersey to "start fresh" for reasons that are still unclear to me over 20 years later. I cried and protested for months. I hated living there — until I was eventually introduced to the parental figure I never knew I wanted.
MARYLAND STATE
dailyphew.com

Dog Used For Breeding Hides Her Face After Being Abandoned

Doris, a little dog, was most likely exploited to rear litter after litter of puppies for many years before being abandoned as an elderly animal. Fortunately, she was discovered abandoned in a field by a nice woman. Her owner apparently felt that she was no longer useful at her age...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Alice Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Disability Justice#Advertising#Brooklyn#Racism#A E
People

Parents of 18-Year-Old Activist Accuse Ezra Miller of Grooming Daughter with 'Cult-Like' Behavior

Ezra Miller is being accused of grooming a now-18-year-old activist from the age of 12, as the parents seek court intervention. According to court documents filed Tuesday in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and obtained by PEOPLE, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his pediatrician wife Sara Jumping Eagle claim that Miller, now 29, has been manipulating and controlling their daughter Tokata Iron Eyes since the two met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota back in 2016. They say Miller "took an immediate and apparently innocent liking" to Tokata at the time.
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

What Is Empty Heart Disease?

Empty heart disease is a relatively new phenomenon that affects young people, predominantly in Asian communities. Feelings of meaninglessness can sometimes follow years of struggle and sacrifice, leading one to question if it was all worth it. Feelings of depression, and even suicidal ideation, can accompany empty heart disease. My...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

Archie Battersbee 'likely brain stem dead', court told

Doctors treating a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute think it is "very likely" he is "brain-stem dead", the High Court heard. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Doctors at the Royal London...
U.K.
BBC

Death of girl, 14, highlights hospital staff recruitment issue

The death of a 14-year-old girl with leukaemia has prompted a coroner to call for action to resolve a national shortage of haematologists. Katie Wilkins died after failures in her treatment at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. She had suffered a catastrophic bleed on the brain but was under...
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Why can't you remember being born, learning to walk or saying your first words? What scientists know about 'infantile amnesia'

Whenever I teach about memory in my child development class at Rutgers University, I open by asking my students to recall their very first memories. Some students talk about their first day of pre-K; others talk about a time when they got hurt or upset; some cite the day their younger sibling was born. Despite vast differences in the details, these memories do have a couple of things in common: They’re all autobiographical, or memories of significant experiences in a person’s life, and they typically didn’t happen before the age of 2 or 3. In fact, most people can’t remember...
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

Disabled Dog Abandoned By Owners Twice in One Day

Footage caught a woman dumping a disabled dog in the street only to abandon him once again after he was returned to the family. Twice in one day this poor dog was dumped by the people that are supposed to love and take care of him. The dog, Tintin, only has one of his front legs and a disability in the other front leg, which makes it incredibly hard for him to walk.
PETS
Variety

Kristen Stewart Announces Open Casting Call for ‘Super Gay Ghost-Hunting’ Reality Series

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart has opened the gates for her paranormal reality series, calling on ghost hunters and mediums to audition for the upcoming production. “I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary’ and ‘The Hype,’ on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” a sunglasses-sporting Stewart says in a video shared by her hairsylist and friend CJ Romero on Instagram Monday afternoon. “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

Curving: Another Terrible Dating Trend

Ghosting, breadcrumbing, paperclipping, stashing… get ready to add another dating term to your vocabulary: curving. First documented by Brittany Cox of Thought Catalog back in 2017, this phenomenon is a lot like ghosting, but without the abrupt disappearance. When someone curves you, they’ll occasionally respond to your texts, just eight days later — and they won’t actually commit to plans to meet up.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Babies exposed to COVID in the womb show neurodevelopmental changes

Babies born to mothers who suffered COVID-19 disease during pregnancy seem to exhibit differences in neurodevelopmental outcomes at 6 weeks, according to a preliminary analysis presented in the 30th European Congress of Psychiatry. Project Leader Dr. Rosa Ayesa Arriola said: "Not all babies born to mothers infected with COVID show...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy