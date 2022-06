Vista, CA –End of school BBQ for the Vista Boys and Girls Club on June 2nd, held by Sunrise Vista Kiwanis (aka The Animal House)!. This was our second year in a row to host a hot dog meal for 80 at one of our favorite places. We had more than a dozen members participate, and our own Lt. Governor, Brad Wiscons, was the chair. We were also joined by our Vista Firefighters team, and the kids loves seeing the truck!

