On June 7, 2022, at approximately 11:44 AM, during a physical altercation, an adult male suspect used a knife to stab an adult male victim in the arm. The incident occurred at 9914 Campo Rd. Spring Valley, an unincorporated community of San Diego County. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was admitted for medical treatment. The victim's wounds are considered to be non-life threatening at this time. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO