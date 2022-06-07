South Vista Communities Newsletter

All of this earthmoving on this formerly agricultural hillside on Buena Vista Drive, just west of the intersection with Mar Vista Drive, is for the Stonemark subdivision, approved by the County c. 2015, prior to annexation into Vista. There will be 19 lots, generally 1/2 to 1 acre in...
ESCONDIDO — A new local roadway safety plan may help the city receive funding to make driving safer in Escondido. Staff presented its new local roadway safety plan (LRSP) on May 25 to the Escondido City Council. The plan identifies “hot spots” for crashes throughout the city and ranks locations based on crash severity costs, then suggests countermeasures that could be added to improve traffic safety and prevent crashes from occurring in those areas.
A recent Carlsbad City Council meeting ignited a discussion about the effectiveness of shelters that don’t have a laundry list of requirements to enter after one elected official criticized the city’s only shelter for its low-barrier status and voted against a grant that would allow it to expand its services.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The newly redrawn 38th State Senate District was a race KUSI followed closely, as two Democrats campaigned against a lone Republican. The new district runs from southern Orange County through Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Vista, all the way south to Carmel Valley, La Jolla, Pacific Beach and Mission Beach.
A San Diego City Council committee has voted in favor of changes to the century-old “People’s Ordinance” that makes trash pickup free for homeowners but charges renters and condominium owners. The council’s Rules Committee voted Wednesday to advance Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and Councilmember Joe LaCava’s proposed...
Vista, CA – The Vista Irrigation District (District) board of directors approved, by a unanimous vote, the appointment of Peter Kuchinsky II as the new representative for division 3 at a special board meeting. Division 3 encompasses central and northeast Vista and unincorporated areas of the county of San Diego.
A proposal to amend San Diego's People's Ordinance is a step closer to getting on the November ballot. The San Diego City Council Rules Committee recommended Wednesday that the full council back the placement of a measure on the November ballot asking voters if all residents should pay for trash pickup.
Similar wetland projects in the works at Buena Vista at Oceanside-Carlsbad border and San Dieguito near Del Mar. Encinitas CA— One of California’s largest wetland restoration projects came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 4, with the official opening of San Elijo Lagoon’s pedestrian suspension bridge in Encinitas.
SAN DIEGO — A proposal to lock the restrooms on 6th Avenue and Thorn Street is moving forward. However, that proposal now includes an agreement to install new portable restrooms with a hand washing station and a security guard to supervise at night at a more centralized location on 6th Avenue.
Sheriff’s Department Presents Information About Security for Businesses and Residential at June Government Affairs Meeting. TR Robertson –The Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee meeting for June focused on business and residential security in a power point and discussion by a variety of members of the Sheriff’s Department. Jason Omundson and Chloe Turenne-des-Pres from the Crime Prevention Unit started things off with a power point presentation first focusing on business safety. Chloe read some statistics from 2021 dealing with burglaries. The Sheriff’s Department responded to 1,290 alarms indicating suspicious activity from an alarm, 106 reports of a burglary in progress, 39 burglaries of commercial property and 28 silent alarms set off by a possible burglary in progress.
Latara Brown was forced to leave her accommodation because the prices were too high.Photo: TurnedNews.com / Frédéric Arnould. Latara is one of those left behind. I couldn’t pay the rent which kept going up, so I had to leave my house, I lost everything. I first went to the shelter and ended up here.
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. May 30, 2022. 11:30— Joy Delores...
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. The name is a combination of “June” and “19th”—a significant day in history when in 1865 federal troops arrived in Galveston, TX to ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The holiday was historically celebrated with praying, singing, and even some pilgrimaging back to Galveston. Nowadays the celebrations include backyard BBQs, parades, and fireworks. Read on for some ideas on how to celebrate our newest federal holiday with your kids in San Diego. Also, check out our article for places to visit this summer to learn more about black history.
SAN DIEGO — A husband and wife in North Park who fixed up a troubled property on their street are looking for a buyer. In this Zevely Zone, I revisited an eyesore of a property on the corner of Granada and Landis for a fixer follow you have to see.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Co-founder of the community group ReOpen San Diego, Amy Reichert, is officially the Republican candidate who will face off with incumbent, Chair Nathan Fletcher, in the race to represent San Diego County’s District 4. Fletcher easily won the primary, but Reichert secured second place,...
