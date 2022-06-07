ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

So, No Senior Cards?

 3 days ago

If people are going to sell fresh fruits and vegetables at the Farmers Market, one of the rules...

Madison welcomes new farmers market for the summer

MADISON – Old Thyme Market is the newest farmers market in Madison. The market is making its home in downtown Madison every Friday afternoon throughout the summer. Force behind the market, Alex Niblett, explained that it was her passion for both regenerative agriculture and local community that motivated her to start Old Thyme Market, “I want to start building relationships in the farming community while learning and supporting farmers at the same time. So many good things come from farmers markets. Farmers are making income, shoppers are getting connected with their food in an intimate way that doesn’t happen in any other setting, and the businesses in the area see an increase in revenue because of farmers markets.”
What’s poppin’ at Kernel Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I’m a believer that popcorn is the best all-around snack. You can make it salty or sweet, take it on the go or straight to the couch for a movie night. So, if you’re looking for something to munch on, step inside Kernel...
It's back: expanded 2nd Fridays opens June 10

Kicking off the summer season, 2nd Fridays returns Friday, June 10. As one of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce’s most highly anticipated events of the year, the seasonal closure of a section of First Avenue has become one of the many benchmark festivities in the community. “We’ve had...
Food Truck Event for CMS

FLORENCE – The 4th Annual Food Truck Festival presented by First Southern Bank, and benefiting Children’s Museum of the Shoals takes place Saturday, June 11 from 6:30-9:30pm at the Singin’ River Brewing Co. in Downtown Florence. Children’s Museum Shoals has recruited some of the best food trucks...
TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Chicken Salad Chick and more plan to open in Athens

Athens City Council on Monday approved three projects that will bring a variety of new shopping options for the city, something often requested by residents. The first of the three, dubbed "Noon Athens Project" in a release from the city, will be located on U.S. 72 East, near Interstate 65, behind Wendy's. TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Five Below are all set to open here, bringing 125 jobs.
Rain, farm center, alcohol tax: Down in Alabama

In economics we have a concept called the price elasticity of demand. That measures just how much the demand for a good changes with price fluctuations. For example, if the price of, say, a recipe book at Walmart went from $10 to $30, a lot fewer people would buy it. So that would be an elastic good.
A Look Back in Time: Rose School, Cypress Inn, TN

In this week’s feature “A Look Back in Time,” we have two very different photos of the Rose School in Cypress Inn, TN, taken about 80 years apart. The old school building, which is still standing today on the farm belonging to Nick and Tonya Thompson on Piney Road, appears to be perhaps a barn at first glance. However, a closer look reveals the structure that was a school attended by many children in the Cypress Inn area in the last century.
Red Bay Council considers regulating pit bulls

Red Bay City Council approved the introduction of Ordinance 20220615, which would regulate the keeping of pit bull dogs within the City of Red Bay, during its June 1 meeting. “I think this has been necessary for some time,” explained Red Bay Mayor Charlene Fancher. She said part of the work done has included gathering ordinances from other cities. “I would like the council to have until the next meeting to read over the ordinance.”
Splash into an Adventure at The Jungle Wave

If you have an adventurous kiddo who is not as enthusiastic as they once were for typical water play like splash pads and creek stomping, you can give them a unique experience at The Jungle Wave in Scottsboro. My water-loving 10-year-old has been getting bored more quickly at our beloved play areas (cue some small drops of water on this mom’s face). He’s become interested in activities that challenge him physically and have an element of thrill. The Jungle Wave checked both boxes.
Workers at Scottsboro Starbucks announce intent to organize

Workers at a Starbucks in Scottsboro have announced that they intend to form a union, according to a letter sent to Starbucks President and CEO Howard Schultz released to Twitter by SBWorkersUnited on Monday. The Scottsboro Starbucks, located across from Calvary Baptist Church on the John T. Reid parkway in...
New track facilities on the horizon in Hamilton

HAMILTON — Hamilton is well on its way to having a brand new track and field facility for Hamilton and other schools in the county to enjoy. The city is currently planning on building this new facility located just off of Military Street South on the city owned old Munsingwear property.
$6 gallon this summer? Most expensive gas in Alabama and why prices will likely keep climbing

The national average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit $5 per gallon today for the first time ever. According to tracking site GasBuddy, the change represents a 66-cent increase over just last month. Gas prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have fallen over 25 million barrels – over 1 billion gallons – since the start of March amid the global decline in refining due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased summer demand, Gasbuddy noted.
2022 W.C. Handy Festival Musical Camp canceled

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 W.C. Handy Festival Music Camp has been canceled due to the unavailability of the usual location. The decision was made on Wednesday by the Music Preservation Society, Inc. Board of Directors. It is still encouraged to attend the W.C. Handy Festival from July 22 through July 31.
Walker County Public Fishing Lake Temporarily Closed

Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper, Alabama, is temporarily closed. During the closure, regular anglers at the lake are encouraged to visit the state-owned public fishing lakes in Fayette, Bibb, Marion and Lamar counties. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will announce a reopening date in the future.

