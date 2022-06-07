So, No Senior Cards?

MADISON – Old Thyme Market is the newest farmers market in Madison. The market is making its home in downtown Madison every Friday afternoon throughout the summer. Force behind the market, Alex Niblett, explained that it was her passion for both regenerative agriculture and local community that motivated her to start Old Thyme Market, “I want to start building relationships in the farming community while learning and supporting farmers at the same time. So many good things come from farmers markets. Farmers are making income, shoppers are getting connected with their food in an intimate way that doesn’t happen in any other setting, and the businesses in the area see an increase in revenue because of farmers markets.”

