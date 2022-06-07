Military Memorial Wall Expansion Project

Enjoy Food, Fun, and Fireworks at Brengle Terrace Park and the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Vista, CA –The City of Vista today announced that tickets are on sale to its annual Independence Day Celebration on Mon., July 4 at Brengle Terrace Park. The event features live entertainment and the pre-fireworks Fun Filled 4th dinner at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The fireworks display will begin at 9:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at cityofvista.com/july4; in-person at VisTix, 200 Civic Center Drive; or by phone at (760) 724-2110. In-person or phone sales hours are weekdays, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Admission into Brengle Terrace Park will be limited to 900 vehicles. Online ticket sales will end at 8 p.m. on July 4 or when ticket sales sell out. If not sold-out before July 4, vehicle entry tickets will be sold at the event. Walk-in traffic into Brengle Terrace Park will be permitted until 8:30 p.m. on July 4.

VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO