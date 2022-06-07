Military Memorial Wall Expansion Project

San Diego's Trust Restaurant Group has opened the second area location of The Wise Ox Butcher & Eatery within The Beacon La Costa shopping center in Carlsbad. In summer 2020, San Diego's growing Trust Restaurant Group took over The Heart & Trotter Whole Animal Butchery in North Park and launched the first location of The Wise Ox Butcher & Eatery. Named in homage to Trust's hulking executive chef and owner Brad Wise, The Wise Ox offers a variety of choice and prime beef cuts, premium dry-aged beef and wagyu, plus pork, poultry, and seafood, as well as marinated ready-to-cook meats and house-made sausages. In addition to curated grocery items, deli, and craft beer selection, the butcher shop has an on-site eatery featuring a menu of all custom sandwiches, cheeses and charcuterie.
