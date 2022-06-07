ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Military Memorial Wall Expansion Project

By Robert
thevistapress.com
 2 days ago

Vista, CA –The Vista Rotary Club announces the sale of...

www.thevistapress.com

actionnewsnow.com

US Military: 5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Marine Corps says all five Marines died on board an Osprey aircraft that crashed in the Southern California desert. The MV-22 Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego. It went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Trust Restaurant Group's The Wise Ox Butcher Shop & Eatery Unveils In North San Diego County

San Diego's Trust Restaurant Group has opened the second area location of The Wise Ox Butcher & Eatery within The Beacon La Costa shopping center in Carlsbad. In summer 2020, San Diego's growing Trust Restaurant Group took over The Heart & Trotter Whole Animal Butchery in North Park and launched the first location of The Wise Ox Butcher & Eatery. Named in homage to Trust's hulking executive chef and owner Brad Wise, The Wise Ox offers a variety of choice and prime beef cuts, premium dry-aged beef and wagyu, plus pork, poultry, and seafood, as well as marinated ready-to-cook meats and house-made sausages. In addition to curated grocery items, deli, and craft beer selection, the butcher shop has an on-site eatery featuring a menu of all custom sandwiches, cheeses and charcuterie.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

Juneteenth Celebrations in San Diego

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. The name is a combination of “June” and “19th”⁠—a significant day in history when in 1865 federal troops arrived in Galveston, TX to ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The holiday was historically celebrated with praying, singing, and even some pilgrimaging back to Galveston. Nowadays the celebrations include backyard BBQs, parades, and fireworks. Read on for some ideas on how to celebrate our newest federal holiday with your kids in San Diego. Also, check out our article for places to visit this summer to learn more about black history.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Residents accuse rehab center of dangerous conditions

Residents at Veterans Villages say there’s been drug abuse at the rehab center, and that conditions have become dangerous. Meanwhile, people protested outside of Sempra Energy Wednesday amid rising energy bills costs. Plus, The San Diego Repertory Theatre announced it’s suspending all remaining productions as of June 19th, and laying off all staff this month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

San Marcos Chamber Of Commerce

THURSDAY, JUNE 9 8:00-9:00 AM Receive reports and updates each month from Federal, State, and County legislative representatives and City government. Additional reports to include Utilities, Sheriff’s Department updates and more. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones to deliver the State of the City...
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

Fireworks Show returns to Mission Bay for first time in a decade

MISSION BAY (KUSI) – The once annual July 3rd fireworks show over Mission Bay hasn’t happened since 2012, but it is returning this summer. After a decade without the show, San Diegans can return to Mission Bay to celebrate America’s Birthday. The Mission Bay Yacht Club raised...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

City of Vista Announces Tickets Are on Sale Now for its Independence Day Celebration July 4

Enjoy Food, Fun, and Fireworks at Brengle Terrace Park and the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Vista, CA –The City of Vista today announced that tickets are on sale to its annual Independence Day Celebration on Mon., July 4 at Brengle Terrace Park. The event features live entertainment and the pre-fireworks Fun Filled 4th dinner at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The fireworks display will begin at 9:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at cityofvista.com/july4; in-person at VisTix, 200 Civic Center Drive; or by phone at (760) 724-2110. In-person or phone sales hours are weekdays, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Admission into Brengle Terrace Park will be limited to 900 vehicles. Online ticket sales will end at 8 p.m. on July 4 or when ticket sales sell out. If not sold-out before July 4, vehicle entry tickets will be sold at the event. Walk-in traffic into Brengle Terrace Park will be permitted until 8:30 p.m. on July 4.
VISTA, CA
turnednews.com

San Diego, a paradise turned hell for the poorest

Latara Brown was forced to leave her accommodation because the prices were too high.Photo: TurnedNews.com / Frédéric Arnould. Latara is one of those left behind. I couldn’t pay the rent which kept going up, so I had to leave my house, I lost everything. I first went to the shelter and ended up here.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

9 BBQ Joints in San Diego That’ll Have You Drooling

From Traditional BBQ to a California Take on the Classic Southern Cuisine, Don’t Miss These BBQ Spots. Nothing screams summer like some good old-fashioned BBQ. From the tangy sauces to the crunchy corn on the cob, typical barbecue cuisine features bold flavors that’ll tantalize your taste buds. Though the South is known for having some of the best comfort food, San Diego is home to beloved BBQ joints that prove the West Coast is the best coast–even when it comes to ribs, brisket and buttery rolls. From Pacific Beach to El Cajon, we’ve rounded up some of the best restaurants for BBQ in San Diego to cure your cravings and kick off summer. BBQ Restaurants in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

NCTD Sprinter Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Vista

A North County Transit District Sprinter commuter train fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday in Vista. The rail fatality near the intersection of Main Street and South Santa Fe Avenue happened shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to Deputy Tyler Eikermann of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit. The...
VISTA, CA
osidenews.com

Bridge opening marks long road to San Elijo Lagoon restoration

Similar wetland projects in the works at Buena Vista at Oceanside-Carlsbad border and San Dieguito near Del Mar. Encinitas CA— One of California’s largest wetland restoration projects came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 4, with the official opening of San Elijo Lagoon’s pedestrian suspension bridge in Encinitas.
OCEANSIDE, CA

