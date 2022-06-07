ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screening for COVID-19 – Riverside Unified School District

The Riverside Unified School District is committed to ensuring equal, fair, and meaningful access to employment and education services. RUSD does not discriminate in any employment practice, education program, or educational activity on the basis and/or association with a person or group with one or more of these actual or perceived...

todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
iecn.com

Flores sets new GPA record as Carter High School Valedictorian!

Natalie Flores’ list of academic accomplishments is long and quite distinguished. As she walked on stage at the majestic Toyota Arena in the City of Ontario, Carter High School graduate earned the recognition of Valedictorian for the Class of 2022, and also set an academic record at her Alma Mater. Her 4.93 GPA is the highest in school history and tops among the 1,766 high school graduates in the Rialto Unified School District’s Class of 2022.
redlandscommunitynews.com

Yucaipa deputy and RHS graduate commended for saving a life

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Matthew Villalpando recently earned a prestigious Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award for his efforts. Yucaipa Police Department Lt. Robert Warrick, second in command at the station, commended Villalpando on his quick actions and compassion. “We at the Yucaipa Police Station are extremely proud of...
YUCAIPA, CA
vnexplorer.net

Riverside County DA Mike Hestrin on track to avoid runoff

© Terry Pierson/The Press-Enterprise/TNS Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin, center, talks with supporters during a party in Corona on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. More than 150,000 votes remain to be counted, but Riverside County Mike Hestrin would avoid a runoff and win a new four-year term if results posted Wednesday morning, June 8, hold.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OC cases up, deaths decline

Three of the four major metrics – including new cases – used to measure the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Orange County showed increases in Tuesday’s report. According to the county health care agency, confirmed new cases were at 4,206, with a four-day average to 1051.5. That compares to Friday’s average of 1,030.
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/7/22

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,538 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 30, hospitalizations have increased by 46, with 92 current patients. ICU cases increased by five, with 14 total patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths. Over...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Board Approves `Action Plan’ to Deter Use of Illegal Fireworks

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a “2022 Fireworks Safety Action Plan” to deter use of illegal pyrotechnics in unincorporated communities, establishing a campaign to begin ahead of the July 4th. weekend, with a $100,000. allocation for public service announcements and extra-hours staffing. “Riverside County enforces a zero...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Live Updates: Election Day in Riverside County

Update 11:30 p.m. We're learning more about some of our local races. CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT FULL ELECTION RESULTS Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco appears to be closer to being reelected to a second term. He has 58% of the vote with 14% of votes counted. If he gets 50% +1 of the total The post Live Updates: Election Day in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com

List: 13 California counties enter CDC's 'high' transmission COVID category

LOS ANGELES - More than a dozen cities in California are now classified as "high" transmission risk areas as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise statewide, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC categorizes each city into one of three levels...
CBS LA

LA County reports 14,000 New COVID cases over 3 day period

Los Angeles County reported over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, health officials announced Monday.The county reported 5,708 new cases on Saturday, 4,404 on Sunday and 4,282 on Monday.The new cases brought the county's total caseload to 3,004,975. Health officials mention that the actual case number is likely much higher due to home tests that are not always reported to authorities.Meanwhile Monday, the county reported 15 virus-related deaths bringing the death toll to 32,168.There were 530 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals as of Monday, down from 540 on Sunday. "The continued high rate of transmission in the county is concerning, particularly for those at elevated risk," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "Using all the tools at hand to lower the risk of transmission remains the best approach for enjoying the summer. In addition to masking indoors and staying up to date on vaccinations, knowing your status in certain situations is an important way to prevent the spread of COVID-19."The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 3.6% as of Monday, down from 5% on Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach teacher survives coma, sees upswell of community support

A Laguna Beach High School art teacher who reportedly experienced a medical emergency while behind the wheel in April has seen a GoFundMe campaign raise more than $20,000 to support her recovery. Bridget Beaudry Porter was driving to work on April 21 when she suffered spontaneous cardiac arrest and crashed...
Orange County Business Journal

Orange County Leader Board

As many readers may know, the long-awaited $400 million revitalization of the historic Dana Point Harbor is set to begin this summer. But what many may not understand is the unique yet highly successful funding formula behind it: a 66-year public-private partnership (P3) among the County of Orange, Dana Point Harbor Partners LLC (DPHP) and DPHP Drystack LLC. Both DPHP entities are comprised of Burnham Ward Properties, which will revitalize the restaurants, retail, and public spaces; Bellwether Financial Group, which will revitalize The Marina at Dana Point; and R.D. Olson Development, which will create two world-class hotels.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

