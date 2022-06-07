Screening for COVID-19 – Riverside Unified School District

Los Angeles County reported over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, health officials announced Monday.The county reported 5,708 new cases on Saturday, 4,404 on Sunday and 4,282 on Monday.The new cases brought the county's total caseload to 3,004,975. Health officials mention that the actual case number is likely much higher due to home tests that are not always reported to authorities.Meanwhile Monday, the county reported 15 virus-related deaths bringing the death toll to 32,168.There were 530 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals as of Monday, down from 540 on Sunday. "The continued high rate of transmission in the county is concerning, particularly for those at elevated risk," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "Using all the tools at hand to lower the risk of transmission remains the best approach for enjoying the summer. In addition to masking indoors and staying up to date on vaccinations, knowing your status in certain situations is an important way to prevent the spread of COVID-19."The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 3.6% as of Monday, down from 5% on Friday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO