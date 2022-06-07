ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Sonoma State president resigns amid sexual harassment scandal

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2QlQ_0g2jyKez00

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. ( KRON ) — Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki announced her resignation on Monday. The news comes after the lawmakers called for her to step down amid claims that she retaliated against a former provost.

Sonoma State University president should step down, lawmakers say

“Serving as Sonoma State President has truly been an honor. After thoughtful reflection and discussions with my family, I made the decision to step away as president of this wonderful campus,” stated Sakaki.

In April, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that Sonoma State paid $600,000 to the provost, who claimed Sakaki retaliated against her after Sakaki’s husband was accused of sexual harassment. Sakaki’s husband was Parker McCallum, an education lobbyist. The couple has since split.

Sakaki reportedly retaliated against the provost by making defamatory statements and withholding a letter of recommendation. Senators Bill Dodd (D-Napa) and Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) called for Sakaki to step down because of the scandal.

The Press Democrat reported that administrators accused McCallum of giving “lingering” hugs, staring at women’s breasts and brushing hair off their faces. McCallum later apologized and called his behavior “gregarious.”

Sakaki was the first Japanese-American woman to serve as a university president in the United States. Sonoma State will announce an interim president shortly and begin a national search for a permanent president.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Mullin, Canepa leading race to replace Speier in the House

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – State Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) and San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa are leading the race to head to November’s election for the US House of Representatives seat representing the 15th district of California, covering southern San Francisco and much of the Peninsula. Mullin won 40.0% of voters, and Canepa […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Challenger in sheriff’s race faces boss in runoff

(BCN)– Longtime incumbent Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern is headed to a November runoff against Sheriff’s Cmdr. Yesenia Sanchez, voters decided in Tuesday’s primary elections. With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters show Sanchez leading with 47 percent of the vote and Ahern trailing with 36 percent. San Francisco […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sonoma, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Santa Clara DA Rosen close to clinching victory

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – Incumbent Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen will likely be heading to an outright victory over two challengers, avoiding triggering a run-off election in November. A run-off would be triggered if Rosen gets less than half of the votes, but according to preliminary election returns, Rosen won 59.3% of […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Dodd
KTVU FOX 2

California family convicted of trafficking immigrants and labor theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the conviction of a family that preyed on the Filipino community in the Bay Area through human trafficking and labor exploitation. Some members of the Gamos Family operated an adult residential and childcare company called Rainbow Bright, which is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cupertinotoday.com

San Mateo/Santa Clara County Election Results

San Mateo and Santa Clara County Election Round-up While electioneers have not counted all the ballots for the June 7 primary in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, there were some clear results in contested races. Below are the latest results from the first vote count. Please note that only...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Vote split boxes out Calif. GOP from Republican-heavy Senate seat

California’s top-two primary system provided a major win for the state’s Democrats in the 4th Senatorial District, which covers much of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and is focused on Modesto, Turlock and gold country. The seat, which acquired much of its geography from the expiring Senate District 8....
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

SF Prop to limit future recalls failing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Other than voting on whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, there were seven propositions on the San Francisco ballot yesterday, and so far it looks like voters have decided to not limit their ability to recall elected officials in the future. Proposition C, which would ban recall petitions from starting […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Sonoma State University#Violent Crime#The Santa Rosa Press#Democrat#Japanese American
KCRA.com

California 2022 Primary Election results: Solano County races

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — June 7, 2022, is California's Primary Election, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in Solano County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in. Return to full election results for California. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Chavez, Mahan lead in San Jose mayor’s race

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose city Councilman Matt Mahan are leading in the racer to see who will be heading to November’s general election race for San Jose mayor. Incumbent Sam Liccardo is ineligible to run again due to term limits. 39.3% of voters backed Chavez, and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area primary election results

In addition to voting for statewide offices like governor, US senator, and attorney general in the June 7 primary, there are many offices on the ballot for Bay Area city and county representatives. Among the most high-profile votes are the San Jose mayor's race and the recall of San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Family that preyed on immigrants convicted of human trafficking

(BCN)– The California Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the conviction of a family that preyed on the Filipino community in the Bay Area through human trafficking and labor exploitation. Some members of the Gamos Family operated an adult residential and childcare company called Rainbow Bright, which it used to exploit recent immigrants to the […]
SAN MATEO, CA
FOX40

San Joaquin County 2022 Primary Results

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — In addition to a number of statewide races, San Joaquin County residents voted to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county- and city-level races.  Voters in San Joaquin County helped decide the next auditor-controller, superintendent of schools and district attorney for […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California primary election results: Bay Area congressional races

Representatives in Congress are up for election every two years, so that means that Bay Area voters in the June 7 primary will be choosing who represents them in Washington. In these primaries, voters will see candidates who are Democrats, Republicans independents and other parties challenging each other. The candidates who finish first and second move on to the general election in November against each other.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy