Clips and Quotes: Edmonton Oilers season ends with game four loss to Colorado Avalanche

The Chicago Blackhawks are intensifying the search for their next head coach, sources tell Daily Faceoff. The Blackhawks have sought permission to speak to Montreal Canadiens assistant coach Luke Richardson, 53, who has a wealth of experience at the pro level. He previously worked as an assistant coach for the Ottawa Senators from 2008-09 through 2011-12 and the New York Islanders in 2017-18. He also served as head coach of the AHL’s Binghamton Senators for four seasons and coached Team Canada to a Spengler Cup title in 2017. Most famously, Richardson was thrust into temporary head coaching duty with the Habs in the playoffs during the 2021 third round and the start of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final while Dominique Ducharme was in COVID-19 protocol.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO