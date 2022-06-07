Brush fire prompts evacuations in San Rafael

ANTIOCH -- Contra Costa County firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that threatened homes in Antioch, officials said Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m., according to a PulsePoint alert that was issued. A second alarm was called in response to the blaze, which burned in the area near San Elijo Court. Firefighters said homes were threatened on Palomar Court. Contra Costa Fire posted on social media that the forward spread of the fire was stopped at around 2:22 p.m. Confire also said a second fire is burning in East County, near Mallard Slough Road in Bay Point, and noted that "conditions (are) very dangerous."

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO