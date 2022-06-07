ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Brush fire prompts evacuations in San Rafael

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

www.ktvu.com

NBC Bay Area

Brush Fire Burns 200 Acres in Eastern Contra Costa County

Firefighters on Thursday battled a brush fire in eastern Contra Costa County. The blaze, which broke out in the area of Vasco Road and Walnut Boulevard, has scorched about 200 acres, firefighters said. As of 5:15 p.m., the fire was 75% contained. Further information wasn't immediately available.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters battling brush fire in Contra Costa County

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Firefighters on Thursday are battling a brush fire in East Contra Costa County. The fire has grown to 200 acres, officials said. The Cal Fire SCU unit said the blaze, dubbed the Marsh Inc fire, broke out in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Avenue. Officials first tweeted about the fire at around 3:30 p.m.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle 5 Acre Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch

On Thursday, Contra Costa County Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a column of smoke along Highway 4 on the City of Antioch and City of Oakley border. The call came in at 11:11 am which at that point the fire was just 1/2 acre and sending a large column of smoke into the air. The fire was located along Highway 4 near the Laurel exit and in vegetation near where the new roads being built.
ksro.com

Crews Working to Clear Homeless Camp in Southwest Santa Rosa

An effort to clear out the site of the former largest homeless encampment in Santa Rosa is underway. Crews arrived at the pair of privately owned lots in southwest Santa Rosa on Wednesday. About one-hundred people lived there, but most are now gone after receiving citations for trespassing on private property last week. The city’s homeless outreach team is offering some of the camp’s former residents shelter and services.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Contain Brush Fires Threatening Homes in the East Bay

Firefighters battled two brush fires that threatened homes in the East Bay Wednesday afternoon. A fire near San Elijo Court in Antioch was threatening homes along Palomar Court around 2 p.m. Firefighters got the upper hand on the flames around 2:20 p.m. but remained on the scene to protect the homes in the area, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Firefighters stop spread of Antioch brush fire that threatened homes

ANTIOCH -- Contra Costa County firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that threatened homes in Antioch, officials said Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m., according to a PulsePoint alert that was issued. A second alarm was called in response to the blaze, which burned in the area near San Elijo Court. Firefighters said homes were threatened on Palomar Court. Contra Costa Fire posted on social media that the forward spread of the fire was stopped at around 2:22 p.m. Confire also said a second fire is burning in East County, near Mallard Slough Road in Bay Point, and noted that "conditions (are) very dangerous."
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Alameda County Crews Contain Altamont Brush Fire in Livermore

A brush fire burned at least 8 acres Wednesday afternoon at the Altamont in Livermore. Motorists traveling in the area were told to expect delays on westbound Interstate 580 between North Flynn and Greenville roads while firefighters battled the blaze. The vegetation fire was contained at around 3 p.m.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Heat alert for Friday in Sonoma County

The County of Sonoma Department of Health Services has issued a heat alert in response to the National Weather Service’s heat advisory for parts of the county from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 10. The heat alert applies to inland areas of Sonoma County, where high temperatures...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hundreds of San Francisco residents remain displaced from water-leak at luxury high rise

SAN FRANCISCO - Hundreds of residents have been displaced from a high-rise luxury apartment complex in San Francisco after a water leak in the upper floors of the tower. Videos shared with KTVU by residents appear to show water running down walls in a stairwell and water pooling in the hallways of the apartment. A water leak on Friday afternoon forced a mandatory evacuation of the building.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area begins to swelter as heat wave moves into region

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A high pressure system building over the Pacific began cranking up temperatures across the San Francisco Bay Area Thursday, hours before an excessive heat watch was to go into effect.Thankfully, the National Weather Service has predicted the heat wave and sweltering conditions would be short lived and peak on Friday."Given the warm start to the day and hot temperatures across the interior on Friday, an excessive heat watch remains in effect from 11 a.m.to 10 p.m. for all interior areas away from the coast/bays as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains," the weather service said....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

PG&E warns of possible outages, urges preparation for Friday heat

(BCN) — PG&E is encouraging customers around the Bay Area to prepare for excessive heat on Friday that could contribute to power outages. PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said in an email that this could be an “all-hands on deck event,” and said crews will be out and ready to respond to heat-related outages. Sarkissian said […]
NBC Bay Area

Santa Rosa Fire Season Now Underway

The Santa Rosa Fire Department announced Monday that fire season is now underway. The announcement is a call to action for those living in the community to do what they can to prevent the spread of fires. Despite the rain over the weekend, NBC Bay Area meteorologists and Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County gun buyback yields more than 500 weapons

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A gun buyback in Marin County over the weekend yielded slightly more than 550 weapons, police said Thursday, and those who turned them in received a total of about $50,000. San Rafael Police Lt. Dan Fink said 193 handguns, 201 rifles and 149 shotguns were turned...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to injury crash in Marin County

NICASIO, Calif. (BCN)– One person suffered major injuries in a collision Monday morning along Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving two cars was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the route near Nicasio Valley Road. Westbound lanes of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road are currently blocked by the […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
cityofmillvalley.org

Incident Report: Structure Fire, Mill Valley – June 1, 2022

A Structure Fire was reported at 10 George Ln, Mill Valley, June 1, 2022 at 7:08 pm. The Southern Marin Fire and Mill Valley Fire responded to reports of a single-family residential structure fire at the address noted above. Initially believed to be a vegetation fire, then later confirmed to be a structure fire with a large amount of smoke and flames visible. The first on-scene engine arrived within 9 minutes of receiving the call and reported a fully involved structure with limited spread to the vegetation.

