The great mystery as to why Rory McIlroy's normal caddie Harry Diamond is not on the bag at the RBC Canadian Open this week has finally been revealed. Diamond, who has been on the bag for his best mate MclIlroy ever since taking the reigns from JP Fitzgerald in 2017, is not with the four-time major champion for his title defence at the Canadian Open as he has remained home with his wife who is due to give birth.

GOLF ・ 2 HOURS AGO