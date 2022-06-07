ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life House Church holding summer program to feed kids

By Donald Britton
 2 days ago

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Life House Church in Texarkana, Arkansas is holding a free summer program to feed kids who are in need of a meal.

Life House Church partnered with Harvest Texarkana to provide the meal program starting last week and running through August 8. Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. the church, located at 915 East St., will be serving lunch.

Texas A&M University Texarkana says there will be no tuition increase

With school out for the summer, volunteer Barry Resecker says some children are now without the free school meals they depend on.

“Most of our people around here they have a hard time,” said Resecker. “We try to just help them out because we know it’s hard to feed these kids and there’s a lot of kids in our neighborhood.”

The program was started in 2017 to provide lunch for anyone 18 and under. Last year they served between 50 to 60 children.

For more information on volunteering or to make a monetary donation call the church office at 870-216-1936.

