ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Pride Week: TikTok Queen Brings Math To The Masses

By Emily Kwong
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyne is the stage name of Kyne Santos, a math communicator and a drag queen. The former Canada's Drag Race contestant...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
NPR

K-pop writer reviews the new BTS album

Journalist and writer Tamar Herman discusses the new songs featured on Proof, the new album from K-pop group BTS. And finally today, the K-pop group BTS has a new album out. It's called "Proof." And like most things the band does, it's already trended on Twitter and has fans buzzing. The album is an anthology comprised of songs spanning the band's nearly decade-long career, but there are also new songs. Tamar Herman writes about K-pop for the South China Morning Post and has a book about the group called "BTS: Blood, Sweat & Tears." We caught up with her to learn a little bit about the new songs on the album.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Drag Queen#Stem
NPR

The novel 'Horse' is the story of an enslaved man grooming a winning thoroughbred

Lexington was one of the most extraordinary athletes of the 19th century. He happened to be a racehorse. The story of his career is the skeleton, if you please, in which Geraldine Brooks hangs her latest novel. It's a human story that takes us from the time of Jarret Lewis, the enslaved young man who becomes his groom, to the racing grounds of old New Orleans and contemporary scholars in Washington, D.C., who resurrect Lexington with a portrait and with his long-abandoned bones, discovered in the attic of the Smithsonian. Geraldine Brooks' new novel is called "Horse." And the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist of "March" and other bestsellers joins us now from Martha's Vineyard, Mass. Thanks so much for being with us.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

Julee Cruise, otherworldly crooner on 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 65

Julee Cruise, the singer best known for her collaborations with director David Lynch and The B-52s, died Thursday. Her husband, author Edward Grinnan, confirmed to NPR that Cruise died by suicide, and had struggled with "lupus, depression and alcohol and drug addiction" in the past. She was 65. "She left...
MUSIC
NPR

'Benediction' illustrates the impact of WWI on Siegfried Sassoon's haunting poetry

Lt. Siegfried Sassoon was a model British officer decorated for his daring and valor in the trenches of World War I, hailed by the soldiers he commanded as Mad Jack for his audacious nighttime raids. He was also a British gentleman who excelled at cricket and poetry. But while on convalescence from the front, Lt. Sassoon added up all the good men he'd seen lose their lives and decided he could no longer support war. He wrote his commanders a letter to say so. He wasn't court martialed but sent to a country hospital for treatment for his shell shock by doctors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NPR

BeReal app is Instagram's next rival for teens

BeReal asks users to post one candid unedited photo a day. It can't be "liked" or shared. There are no algorithms or ads. And teens are increasingly choosing a feed that is intentionally boring. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Some teens are trying a new social media platform. It's called BeReal. The...
CELL PHONES
NPR

The Grammy Awards are adding new categories

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Changes are coming to the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy is adding new categories, like for video game music and songwriter of the year, plus a special merit award for best song for social change. The Academy's CEO says the number of categories isn't that important. But after handing out Grammys in 86 competitive categories this year, 91 next year could set the stage for an even longer show celebrating the music industry.
ELECTIONS
NPR

For some adults who love Disney, it's like a religion

In Chanée Hill's house, there is an entire room dedicated to The Walt Disney Co. Shelves display hundreds of dollars' worth of Disney merchandise. A vanity contains Disney makeup collections. An accessories station is decked out with Mickey Mouse ears and character jewelry. The walls are papered with Disney backdrops for making TikToks and taking pictures.
LIFESTYLE
NPR

Julie Andrews says she's not the squeaky clean lady you might expect

JULIE ANDREWS: (As Mary Poppins) Now then, the qualifications. Item one - a cheery disposition. I am never cross. Item two - rosy cheeks, obviously. Item three - play games, all sorts. Well, I'm sure the children will find my games extremely diverting. BIANCULLI: That's Julie Andrews in 1964's "Mary...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

13 small ways to ditch your phone and live more in the moment

A few weeks ago, right after I finished producing this Life Kit episode on how to take a break from our screens, I passed a mom and her daughter on their way to the park. The mom stopped suddenly. Patting her pockets frantically, she turned to her daughter and said, "Sweetie, we have to go back to the car. I forgot my phone."
TECHNOLOGY
NPR

PC game collectors uncover multiple forgeries from prominent collector

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Kyle Orland, a senior gaming editor at Ars Technica, on forged copies of old PC video games discovered in the world of rare PC game collecting. Nostalgia is a powerful thing. So powerful, some people spend thousands of dollars or more collecting old memorabilia, including old PC video games. But recently, the tight-knit world of PC game collecting was upended by allegations that one of its most prominent figures has been selling and trading forgeries. Kyle Orland is senior gaming editor at Ars Technica and detailed this whole saga there. He joins us now to talk about it. Welcome.
VIDEO GAMES
NPR

How to fight FOMO

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, can derail even the most assured and confident of us. Worrying that we're missing out on new experiences, activities, relationships and even investments can create a crisis out of thin air. These anxiety spirals are super common. And overcoming FOMO is key to being more present in our own lives. Frank Festa with NPR's Life Kit is here to walk us through how.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Draw two eye lines for a simple summer look

If you are happy to eschew makeup come summer, good for you. If you’re part of the population trying to adapt a penchant for maquillage to the changing climate, read on. The easiest way to approach it is to keep things simple but bold. Which is where the outer eyeliner comes in. Two sharp lines – be sure to keep the space in between – some strategically placed concealer to lift the skin and a nude hue across the lips is the minimal way to reinvent your makeup for right now.
MAKEUP
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #358: Sunday, June 12

Looking for a little help with your daily word puzzle, or the actual solution to the June 12 (358) Wordle? Openers and follow-ups can be easy—routine, even. But when I need to make a third guess after an unproductive start? Now that's tricky. The phonetic alphabet can help here: BRAVO, DELTA, HOTEL, OSCAR, and TANGO are all decent enough words in a pinch, and at the very least help me keep the ball rolling.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy