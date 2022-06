The UK version of Dancing with the Stars is losing its longstanding judge. Bruno Tonioli, who has been on the British show Strictly Come Dancing since its inception 18 years ago, is saying goodbye amid the US version's move to Disney+. Tonioli has traveled between countries to serve as a judge on both shows but says that in the aftermath of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, its become "unsustainable." The decision comes after he missed two seasons on the UK version due to travel restrictions.

