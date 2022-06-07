Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new Lilibet photo after 1st birthday

LONDON — Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a new photo of daughter Lilibet days after her first birthday.

According to People magazine and E! News, the image, snapped Saturday by photographer Misan Harriman during the toddler’s first birthday celebration at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, shows the redhead smiling in a blue dress.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, formerly known as Meghan Markle, described the picture as “a candid, spontaneous photograph that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today,” People reported Monday.

Harriman also took to social media to post more photos from the celebration, including a snapshot of friends posing with Meghan and Lilibet, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around,” Harriman captioned the post.

Harry and Meghan, who are also parents to 3-year-old Archie Harrison, were “incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter” and “amazed to learn” that fans donated more than $100,000 to the World Central Kitchen as a tribute to the birthday girl, the couple’s spokesperson told People.

The family, who returned to their Southern California home after visiting London for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, previously shared a photo of Archie and Lili in their 2021 holiday card, People reported.

