Jewell County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 22:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Howard, Merrick, Nance by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Greeley, southwestern Nance and northern Howard Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cotesfield, or 20 miles southeast of Ord, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wolbach around 1015 PM CDT. Cushing around 1020 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GREELEY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL BUFFALO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Nebraska.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL BUFFALO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Nebraska.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Norton The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Norton County in northwestern Kansas Northeastern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas Southeastern Red Willow County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lebanon, or 20 miles southeast of McCook, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Norton around 1050 PM CDT. Edmond around 1115 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Reager and Calvert. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Nemaha County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Kansas Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Beattie to near Frankfort to 3 miles southwest of Olsburg, moving east at 60 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR Marshall County. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management reported 65 mph winds near Blue Rapids. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Marysville, Sabetha, Seneca, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Onaga, Centralia, Axtell, Wetmore, Olsburg, Beattie, Circleville, Bern, Corning, Summerfield, Soldier, Havensville, Goff and Vermillion. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, KS

