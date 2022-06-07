ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuckolls County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Nuckolls, Thayer by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 01:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Merrick, Nance, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Merrick; Nance; Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Nance, northeastern Merrick and northwestern Polk Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 948 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Genoa to 6 miles southwest of Cedar Rapids. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fullerton, Genoa, Silver Creek and Belgrade. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL BUFFALO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Nebraska.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 22:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buffalo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BUFFALO COUNTY At 1003 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Miller, or 18 miles east of Lexington, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Amherst around 1015 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Nemaha County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Kansas Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Beattie to near Frankfort to 3 miles southwest of Olsburg, moving east at 60 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR Marshall County. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management reported 65 mph winds near Blue Rapids. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Marysville, Sabetha, Seneca, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Onaga, Centralia, Axtell, Wetmore, Olsburg, Beattie, Circleville, Bern, Corning, Summerfield, Soldier, Havensville, Goff and Vermillion. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, KS

