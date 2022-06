As the 14th gun store opens in Burbank, a local community has gathered to protest the store's location -- just blocks from an elementary school. On Tuesday evening, a large group of those protestors met on the steps of Burbank's City Hall hoping to catch the attention of their City Council.They're fighting to curb the number of stores in the area -- now the second highest per capita in the nation, with one gun store per 13,000 residents."There's a gun store in Burbank for every two-and-a-half Starbucks," said Aimee Powers, one of the many residents in attendance and speaking out against...

