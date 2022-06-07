ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday California's 15th Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

All U.S. House districts , including the 15th Congressional District of California , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 11, 2022.

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 1 primary elections.

1. Nonpartisan primary for U.S. House California District 15

Candidates(7):

  • Emily Beach (D)
  • David Canepa
  • Jim Garrity (Independent)
  • Gus Mattammal (R)
  • Kevin Mullin
  • Ferenc Pataki (Independent)
  • Andrew Watters (D)
Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:

Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

2022 Election Expert

