The letter from Hart High School principal Jason d’Autremont about the fundraiser and Fiscus’ contributions over the years can be viewed below. As some of you may know, Larry Fiscus suffered from a major stroke last Saturday and is not doing well. The doctors were able to break up the clot that led to the stroke, but found that his carotid artery was clogged and placed a stent in to ensure blood flow back to his brain. This, in turn, created a brain bleed that has not allowed Larry to be conscious since the surgery. Due to the request of his family, and the maximum of four (4) visitors per day in the ICU at Holy Cross Hospital, only family is allowed to visit at the current time.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO