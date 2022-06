TRINITY, Texas (KLTV) - Teams from across East Texas gathered at Trinity High School on Friday to continue the state 7 on 7 qualifying tournament. Several pool qualifiers for division 3 took place before the main event with the winners from pool C and pool D playing in the afternoon in the state qualifying game. This tournament, including the morning portion, would have two entries into the Texas state 7 on 7 tournament in College Station.

