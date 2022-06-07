ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board of Zoning Appeals

The Board of Zoning Appeals is a quasi-judicial board, which, through state statute, is granted...

Salina Post

Korb: Ruling on ordinance limiting city comm. disappointing

A proponent of an ordinance approved by voters last fall to limit the Salina City Commission's ability to impose restrictions on businesses or citizens in response to public emergencies expressed his displeasure in a district judge striking down the measure. "It is disappointing that he struck it down, but it...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

City will receive funding request for the hospital

Junction City Commissioners are scheduled to receive a presentation Tuesday night from the Chair of the Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees, Theresa Bramlage, about the pending transition of the hospital to Stormont Vail Regional Health on Jan.1. Geary Community officials are trying to raise money for GCH until the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
cityofmhk.com

Arts and Humanities Advisory Board Meeting

The purpose of the Arts and Humanities Advisory Board is to promote and support arts and humanities in the City of Manhattan, as follows: To annually review the Capital Improvement Program (“CIP”) to make recommendations to incorporate arts and humanities elements into the CIP projects, as the advisory board deems appropriate. To provide an annual report and plan to the City Commission on arts and humanities opportunities in the City, to include recommended activities, programs, projects, and collaborations. To research and recommend fundraising and grant opportunities. To assist with developing City guidelines related to the selection and placement of public art and other displays, performances, exhibitions and similar arts and humanities activities. To make reports and recommendations to the governing body on all matters referred to it by the governing body.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Seaman Middle School only in Kansas to be named AMLE School of Distinction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Middle School is the only school in the State of Kansas to have been named a 2022 AMLE School of Distinction. Seaman Schools USD 345 says on Thursday, June 9, the Association for Middle-Level Education announced Seaman Middle School is the only school in the Sunflower State to be named to its inaugural AMLE Schools of Distinction.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

$21M upgrade coming to Kansas factory

OTTAWA (KSNT) – A large manufacturing plant located near Ottawa will be receiving an upgrade according to an announcement on Tuesday. The global business Kalmar, part of the larger Cargotec, will be expanding and upgrading its plant in Ottawa, which is home to the company’s terminal tractor manufacturing operations in North America. The investment measures […]
OTTAWA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 9

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Abrego-Salas, Erick Oswaldo; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily harm.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Rally calls for Kansas voters to Vote No on Aug. 2

Hundreds of community members and representatives of local organizations rallied at South Park on Saturday, urging Kansans to oppose a constitutional amendment that would remove legal protections of abortion in Kansas. The crowd unified its energy, chanting sentiments such as “Bans off our bodies” and “My body, my choice.”...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Recognize these two? RCPD would like to chat with them

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help identifying two people with regard to theft in Manhattan. The police reported that over $1,300 worth of electronics, housewares, and makeup were stolen from the Manhattan Walmart. The theft took place on March 18. Anyone with information about these two should contact […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Road worker clipped by semi in work zone

CLOUD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A road construction worker escaped serious injuries after she was struck by a semi tractor-trailer in a work zone Wednesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 8 a.m. on US-81, roughly two miles north of the Ottawa Co. line.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

PRIDE FEST set for June 17-18 in Salina

North Central Kansas Pride is hosting PRIDE FEST: Legends 2022 in Salina June 17 and 18. The public is invited to start the free family weekend on June 17 at the corner of N. Santa Fe Avenue and W. Ash Street. A block party hosted by MX Lucky is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and include drag show performances, games, karaoke, and so much more.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Second firearm in second day reported stolen out of Manhattan vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A second firearm in just as many days has been reported stolen out of another Manhattan vehicle. The Riley County Police Department says just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, a 44-year-old man reported to officers that his black Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver was stolen out of his car in the 1700 block of Laramie St.
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Two 13-year-olds enter plea for murder at Kansas park

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Five young teenagers including two 13-year-olds who are charged in a Kansas man's shooting death pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to first-degree murder. Court documents say the teenagers pleaded Monday. Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14-years-old. A hearing for a sixth...
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

Toxic algae blooms created by ‘perfect storm’ in Kansas lakes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Blue-green algae is afflicting several lakes in Kansas this summer, bringing some recreational activities to a standstill due to health concerns for both humans and their pets. 27 News spoke with Tom Styles, Director of the Bureau of Water for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, on Tuesday about how the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Second Felony Friday suspect captured

Lyon County’s Felony Friday effort has led to the capture of its second suspect. Late last month, Lyon County Crime Stoppers highlighted Nathan Eugene Shown, age 41, who has been wanted by local authorities on suspicion of aggravated robbery. Late Tuesday night, Crime Stoppers posted information saying Shown had been captured.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Movie pirates target Manhattan library, hold DVDs ‘hostage’

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – After a recent rash of DVD thefts, the Manhattan Public Library has removed several titles from their shelves on Wednesday. On June 8, the library put the word out on their Facebook that several DVDs out of their collection had been targeted by thieves who are taking the discs. The list includes […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

After Topeka man pulled over for expired tags, deputies allegedly find meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After deputies noticed a vehicle with an expired registration on Monday night, they pulled the driver over and allegedly found methamphetamine. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Garrett A. Brice, 33, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop near SE 14th St. and SE Washington late Monday night.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Arrest made in Kansas police shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting on May 21 earlier this year through the efforts of several law enforcement agencies. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 7, at 9:15 p.m. after […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE

