ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRE) -The Brock Eagles snatched a historic victory out of the hands of the Diboll Lumberjacks in the 3A state semifinal Friday afternoon. An error on the final out would send Brock to the 3A state championship with a 7-6 victory. This was the first ever appearance at state for Diboll while Brock was playing in their seventh state tournament and second straight.

DIBOLL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO