ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House announces 5th flight of baby formula with enough for nearly 2 million bottles

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCzTR_0g2jnjmd00

June 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced the fifth flight of baby formula to the United States in an effort to improve the ongoing shortage of the infant necessity.

The White House in a statement said Monday that it is sourcing a flight under Operation Fly Formula to transport 110,000 pounds -- the equivalent of some 1.8 million eight-ounce bottles -- of Nestle Nan SupremePro Stage 1 infant formula.

The formula, which is coming from Germany, will arrive in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, officials said. The product will be available nationwide through the the company's distribution channels.

Additional deliveries will be announced in the coming days, administration officials said.

According to the White House, enough formula for 1.5 million bottle has already been shipped to the United States on two flights from Europe under the operation. Officials at the Health and Human Services Department are seeking flights for enough formula for 8.3 million bottles.

President Joe Biden had announced two additional flights earlier this month.

The first of those flights will consist of some 380,000 pounds of Bubs Australia infant formula and will arrive in Pennsylvanian and California on Thursday and Saturday. The other will see more than 300,000 pounds of Kendamil infant formula shipped to the United States from London over a three-week period starting Thursday.

The formula shortage in the United States was exacerbated in February when Abbott Nutrition closed its Michigan production facility and initiated a recall after some babies were sickened by bacterial contamination.

Last weekend, Abbott Nutrition reopened its Sturgis facility with plans to release EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formula to consumers by June 20.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration announced it would import some 2.2 million pounds of formula from Mexico, with expected delivery to run from July through October.

The announcement was made as the shortage appears to be deepening. Datasembly said out-of-stock rates have climbed to 74% nationwide for the week ending May 28, Bloomberg reported. Arizona, Mississippi, California, Nevada, Tennessee, Rhode Island, Louisiana, Florida, Washington and Georgia have an out-of-stock rate of 90%.

Comments / 23

Andrea Patterson
2d ago

Wonder how many baby's/children need it. 2 million bottles isn't a lot really. 15 bottles to a can of formula so that's about 133,000 cans of formula. If its coming in cans. Some is better than none of course.

Reply
4
Raven The Black Bird
2d ago

the reality they're not going to be on the shelves if they are then it would surprise me but who's really going to count on it when we could have done more and really help the mothers that have to feed their children the babies every time we see something like this happen we blame it on other people we should blame it on ourselves for having somebody like this in office who didn't care about us the American people

Reply
4
Carol Albertson
2d ago

Another Biden Administration failure of Leadership. Innocent babies suffering from hunger in the United States, Familes devastated and in turmoil trying to find a solution for their babies, crying in hunger. By a government that cares more for illegals, border meetings with foreign leaders..then the lives of our children. God help us.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Biden claims his administration has achieved the most 'robust recovery in modern history' - despite gas prices more than DOUBLING since he entered office, approval in his handling of the economy plummeting and inflation at a 40-year high

President Joe Biden said Monday that he's presiding over the economy's 'most robust recovery' in modern history - as gas prices reach more than double what they were when he took office for the second day in a row. 'At the time I took office about 16 months ago, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Europe#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Bubs Australia#Abbott Nut
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Biden spotted at Delaware beach after security scare

President Biden was spotted on a beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday afternoon. Fox News obtained a picture of Biden walking down the beach on Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.,which was after a private aircraft entered restricted airspace near the president's beach house. Biden was taken to a nearby...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
Salon

Nine Republicans vote "no" on bill that would help low-income parents access baby food amid shortage

Nine House Republicans voted against a bipartisan bill to help low-income mothers access baby food amid the national formula shortage. The bill, dubbed the "Access to Baby Formula Act" (HR 7791), was passed with 414 "yes" votes. The measure would allow the Department of Agriculture to waive restrictions on baby food for recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Typically, WIC limits the range of baby food brands that parents can purchase through the federal program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
373K+
Followers
58K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy