Survey results find La Crosse is “right on the bubble” supporting $195 million consolidation referendum
By Sam White
wizmnews.com
3 days ago
The community is split on the idea of one public high school for all of La Crosse. That was the conclusion, after the La Crosse School Board on Monday, presented results from its consolidation survey. Mailed to every resident in the district, the survey addressed the plan to consolidate...
The practice of conversion therapy is being outlawed in La Crosse, by a close vote of the city council. On Thursday night, council members voted 6-to-4 to ban attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation, primarily aimed at getting gay persons to go straight. The measure passed by the...
The city of La Crosse could take a stand on conversion therapy, with action Thursday night by the city council. Members of the council are being asked to ban the practice of trying to get people to change their sexual orientation, for example, having a gay person get therapy to become straight. The proposed ban was recommended by a council committee last week, on a 5-to-1 vote.
According to the headlines, people support changes in the operation of La Crosse’s schools. The district recently surveyed residents to ask them about the district’s plan to buy a building and use it to house what are now two separate high schools. But sometimes you need to look behind the headlines. The district is likely encouraged by the results of the survey as it considers putting a $194 million plan to referendum. The School Board shared the results of the survey, putting a positive spin on the results. After all, the survey finds 71% of respondents favor a plan to “right-size” the district. But keep in mind only about 16% of people asked their opinion bothered to provide them. The results may be different if people voted in a referendum. A closer look reveals that on the issue of consolidating high schools, barely half, 56%, support consolidating the high schools into one campus. And on the issue of whether the schools should be combined into one, or maintained as separate schools sharing a building, the results are even lower. Only 42% of those surveyed think the two schools should operate as one. That is hardly a slam dunk and shows the district may have to work to convince people a shared high school is a good idea. There is no question La Crosse’s school buildings are aging, and enrollment is dropping, but the idea of combining high schools into one building may prove to be a tough sell.
Five of the 10 lowest gas prices in Wisconsin right now can be found in La Crosse County, according to new figures from the Gas Buddy web page. Although the pump price at several stations in La Crosse is over $4.50 a gallon, the second-lowest price in the state is $4.44 in Onalaska and West Salem.
Don’t eat the fish in Angelo Pond, just northeast of Sparta. That’s basically the warning from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Department of Health Services (DHS). The two departments jointly announced Wednesday a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass and northern...
The timeline for completion of construction on the new big boat docks in La Crosse’s Riverside Park, still up in the air — or in the water. “We’ve lost a little ground because the water’s been up about three weeks,” Jim Flottmeyer, project specialist with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, we’re working on some alternative to be able to dock there. They can still use the old portion of that, which, if we have one boat here at a time, it works fine.”
A La Crosse man who’s been a fugitive for more than two years is now in the county jail, on a charge of causing substantial battery to his girlfriend. Edwin Ware was arrested in Michigan on a court warrant earlier this year. He was returned to La Crosse last week.
Tom Wopat, better known as one them ole’ Duke boys, Luke Duke, was in Onalaska on Tuesday. The 70-year-old Wopat brought the General Lee — the famed 1969 Dodge Charger for the Dukes of Hazzard TV series — and also performed during the Great River Sound series, which happens every Tuesday at Dash-Park.
A different kind of drug bust by La Crosse Police announced Monday resulted in the seizure of over $1 million in drugs, multiple guns and ammo and an apparent pill lab. The lab was found in a storage unit. It was police called a “pill press laboratory,” used to make Xanax.
