Elizabeth City, NC

Estate of Andrew Brown Jr., who was fatally shot by North Carolina deputies last year, reaches $3 million settlement with county

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe estate of Andrew Brown, Jr. has settled its lawsuit against a North Carolina county sheriff’s office over his shooting death during an arrest last year, according to an attorney for the estate. Brown’s family settled with Pasquotank County for $3 million, according to attorney Bakari Sellers, who...

kion546.com

