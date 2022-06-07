ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gray; Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WHEELER...SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN GRAY EASTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Lipscomb to near Canadian to 4 miles southeast of Miami, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, New Mobeetie, Lora, Glazier, Codman and Mobeetie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAY COUNTY, TX
Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gray; Wheeler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WHEELER SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN GRAY...EASTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
GRAY COUNTY, TX
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WHEELER...SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN GRAY EASTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Lipscomb to near Canadian to 4 miles southeast of Miami, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, New Mobeetie, Lora, Glazier, Codman and Mobeetie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Roger Mills The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Roger Mills County in western Oklahoma Beckham County in western Oklahoma * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1014 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Allison to 3 miles northwest of Twitty, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Cheyenne, Erick, Hammon, Reydon, Sweetwater, Strong City, Texola, Delhi, Berlin and Dempsey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
Special Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lipscomb and Hemphill Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 955 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles north of Glazier to Lake Marvin to 5 miles north of Briscoe. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Canadian, Higgins, Glazier and Lake Marvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Collingsworth County in the Panhandle of Texas Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 942 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Lefors to 7 miles northeast of Groom to 5 miles northwest of Goodnight, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Pampa, Clarendon, Shamrock, Claude, Briscoe, Wheeler, White Deer, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Twitty, Goodnight, Kingsmill, Dozier, Alanreed and Greenbelt Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Baca; Bent; Cheyenne; Crowley; Denver; Douglas; El Paso; Elbert; Huerfano; Kiowa; Kit Carson; Las Animas; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Otero; Phillips; Prowers; Pueblo; Sedgwick; Teller; Washington; Weld; Yuma SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 322 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARAPAHOE BACA BENT CHEYENNE CROWLEY DENVER DOUGLAS ELBERT EL PASO HUERFANO KIOWA KIT CARSON LAS ANIMAS LINCOLN LOGAN MORGAN OTERO PHILLIPS PROWERS PUEBLO SEDGWICK TELLER WASHINGTON WELD YUMA
DENVER, CO

