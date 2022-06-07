State Golf Roundup: Day 1 results and highlights

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 2021-22 high school sports season officially wraps up this week with the state boys and girls golf tournaments. The Class ‘B’ girls golf tournament teed off Monday at the Hart Ranch, while the Class ‘B’ boys golf tournament is taking place at the Elks Golf...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (News Release) — Bill Weber of Watertown has been selected as a National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year finalist as an assistant coach in boys sports. To be considered for this award, a nominee has been determined to have outstanding coaching longevity...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Stevens recently wrapped up another successful track and field season. The Raiders had 25 boys and 30 girls place at the state track meet with four individual champions and one relay championship team. Now four of those athletes are gearing up to compete...
UPDATE: June 9, 2022 - Quiet Riot and Judd Hoos just announced!. The planning and prep for the Buffalo Chip - Best Party Anywhere - is in full swing for 2022! Here's the concert lineup...so far with more updates and announcements soon:. Friday, August 5: Judd Hoos / Quiet Riot.
South Dakota has a whopper of a fish story going on at the moment. Someone dumped a big ol' pile of rotting carp on private land near Lake Poinsett in eastern South Dakota, and authorities are searching for the person responsible. According to a story from Dakota News Now, the...
RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — People in the Black Hills are pausing to reflect upon a tragedy that seems unimaginable to many of us today. On June 9th, 1972, a wall of water churned through the Rapid City area, killing 238 people in what remains the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A South Dakota man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Rushville, a small town in the Nebraska Panhandle. Around 5:25 p.m. Mountain time, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in many of South Dakota’s 35 legislative districts will decide a lot of Republican nominations, but only a few Democrat contests, on Tuesday, June 7. KELOLAND News will have the results for primary races involving some of the 105 seats in Pierre. Results...
New words, phrases, and acronyms have been spreading across our screens for several months now and one that is gaining much attention is Shrinkflation. And no, you haven't been imagining that the size of products continues to get smaller, shrink, and the price continues to rise. This has been happening for years.
CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Republican State Representative Richard Vasgaard from Centerville got thrown into a new district–District 16 in extreme southeast South Dakota–and got beat. Incumbent Rep. Kevin Jensen from Canton moves on to the general election with 33% of the vote. Challenger Karla Lems, also from...
(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ducks Unlimited and federal officials are teaming up to restore native vegetation in eastern South Dakota. The Argus Leader reports Ducks Unlimited will work wi. th the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service on a five-year project to improve soil health, restore...
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 PM MDT for parts of the NewsCenter1 Viewing Area. They include the following counties:. IN SOUTH DAKOTA: Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota, Haakon, Jackson, Bennett. Meteorologist Bob Riggio & Meteorologist Erik Dean are monitoring the conditions and will...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Republican candidate for the South Dakota House is withdrawing his candidacy amid a challenge from his Democratic rival over his eligibility for the race. Logan Manhart, who was running as a Republican for a District 1 House seat, says in a statement released on...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson all easily won the Republican nomination in their respective races on Tuesday. However a constitutional amendment proposed by the South Dakota Legislature was soundly defeated. In Pennington County, Chief Deputy Brian Mueller defeated...
Rapid City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Today marks the 50th anniversary of the deadly and devastating Black Hills Flood. The National Weather Service in Rapid City Dakota says heavy thunderstorms produced flash flooding in Rapid City and the eastern foothills of the Black Hills that resulted in the deaths of 238 people. According to the US Geological Survey says the "500-year flood" also injured more than 3000 people and destroyed more than 1300 homes and 5000 vehicles.
The attached audio above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, with Lori Walsh. This week marks the 50th year since the Black Hills Flood took more than 230 lives. While most of the lives lost were in Rapid City, the flood also impacted nearby Black Hills towns,...
Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms. Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The web site Stacker compiled data on gas prices in South Dakota over the last week using data from AAA. Story name: How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/south-dakota/how-gas-prices-have-changed-south-dakota-last-week. Written by: Stacker. Description: Stacker compiled statistics on...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hail of all sizes pummeled the Black Hills over the last couple of days, and while no serious damage was reported, the threat remains. According to NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around 40 percent of severe storms reported in South Dakota last year were related to hail.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
