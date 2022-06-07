ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Golf Roundup: Day 1 results and highlights

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. – The 2021-22 high school sports season officially wraps up this week with the state boys and girls golf tournaments. The Class ‘B’ girls golf tournament teed off Monday at the Hart Ranch, while the Class ‘B’ boys golf tournament is taking place at the Elks Golf...

gowatertown.net

Weber selected as a coach of the year finalist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (News Release) — Bill Weber of Watertown has been selected as a National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year finalist as an assistant coach in boys sports. To be considered for this award, a nominee has been determined to have outstanding coaching longevity...
WATERTOWN, SD
newscenter1.tv

RC Stevens track athletes qualify for Nike Outdoor Nationals

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Stevens recently wrapped up another successful track and field season. The Raiders had 25 boys and 30 girls place at the state track meet with four individual champions and one relay championship team. Now four of those athletes are gearing up to compete...
KELOLAND TV

The ’72 flood in film

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — People in the Black Hills are pausing to reflect upon a tragedy that seems unimaginable to many of us today. On June 9th, 1972, a wall of water churned through the Rapid City area, killing 238 people in what remains the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history.
RAPID CITY, SD
klkntv.com

South Dakota man arrested in shooting in Nebraska Panhandle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A South Dakota man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Rushville, a small town in the Nebraska Panhandle. Around 5:25 p.m. Mountain time, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn.
RUSHVILLE, NE
B102.7

SHRINKFLATION Continues in South Dakota and Minnesota

New words, phrases, and acronyms have been spreading across our screens for several months now and one that is gaining much attention is Shrinkflation. And no, you haven't been imagining that the size of products continues to get smaller, shrink, and the price continues to rise. This has been happening for years.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Incumbent state legislator gets moved to S.D. District 16, loses in primary

CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Republican State Representative Richard Vasgaard from Centerville got thrown into a new district–District 16 in extreme southeast South Dakota–and got beat. Incumbent Rep. Kevin Jensen from Canton moves on to the general election with 33% of the vote. Challenger Karla Lems, also from...
CANTON, SD
iheart.com

South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
RUSHVILLE, NE
newscenter1.tv

Ducks Unlimited, feds to restore South Dakota grasslands

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ducks Unlimited and federal officials are teaming up to restore native vegetation in eastern South Dakota. The Argus Leader reports Ducks Unlimited will work wi. th the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service on a five-year project to improve soil health, restore...
AGRICULTURE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota House candidate withdraws from race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Republican candidate for the South Dakota House is withdrawing his candidacy amid a challenge from his Democratic rival over his eligibility for the race. Logan Manhart, who was running as a Republican for a District 1 House seat, says in a statement released on...
POLITICS
newscenter1.tv

Primary results: Statewide incumbents prevail; Amendment C fails

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson all easily won the Republican nomination in their respective races on Tuesday. However a constitutional amendment proposed by the South Dakota Legislature was soundly defeated. In Pennington County, Chief Deputy Brian Mueller defeated...
RAPID CITY, SD
Hot 104.7

50 Years Ago – More Than 200 Killed in South Dakota Black Hills Flood

Rapid City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Today marks the 50th anniversary of the deadly and devastating Black Hills Flood. The National Weather Service in Rapid City Dakota says heavy thunderstorms produced flash flooding in Rapid City and the eastern foothills of the Black Hills that resulted in the deaths of 238 people. According to the US Geological Survey says the "500-year flood" also injured more than 3000 people and destroyed more than 1300 homes and 5000 vehicles.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Teachers leaving SD due to culture war and politics

Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms. Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing...
KEVN

How gas price have changed in South Dakota last week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The web site Stacker compiled data on gas prices in South Dakota over the last week using data from AAA. Story name: How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/south-dakota/how-gas-prices-have-changed-south-dakota-last-week. Written by: Stacker. Description: Stacker compiled statistics on...
newscenter1.tv

Hail season insurance tips

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hail of all sizes pummeled the Black Hills over the last couple of days, and while no serious damage was reported, the threat remains. According to NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around 40 percent of severe storms reported in South Dakota last year were related to hail.
ENVIRONMENT
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
ELECTIONS

