Flood Advisory issued for Robertson, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Franklin; Moore The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Moore County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lynchburg, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Lynchburg, Decherd, Estill Springs, Tims Ford Lake, Woods Reservoir, Harmony, Arnold AFB, Hurdlow and Lois. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO