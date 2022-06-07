ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuckolls County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 01:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 01:24:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nuckolls; Webster THE SEVERE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Nebraska. Target Area: Furnas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Furnas County through 1030 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lebanon, or 16 miles east of McCook, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wilsonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Howard, Merrick, Nance by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Greeley, southwestern Nance and northern Howard Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cotesfield, or 20 miles southeast of Ord, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wolbach around 1015 PM CDT. Cushing around 1020 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GREELEY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BUFFALO AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sumner, or 16 miles northeast of Lexington, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Miller around 1000 PM CDT. Amherst around 1015 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 250 and 252. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Norton The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Norton County in northwestern Kansas Northeastern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas Southeastern Red Willow County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lebanon, or 20 miles southeast of McCook, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Norton around 1050 PM CDT. Edmond around 1115 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Reager and Calvert. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frontier; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 958 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moorefield, or 10 miles northeast of Curtis, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Moorefield, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Orafino, Freedom and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BUFFALO AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sumner, or 16 miles northeast of Lexington, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Miller around 1000 PM CDT. Amherst around 1015 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 250 and 252. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Howard, Sherman, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Sherman; Valley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREELEY SOUTHERN VALLEY...NORTHERN SHERMAN AND NORTHWESTERN HOWARD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Nebraska.
GREELEY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Nebraska. Target Area: Buffalo; Kearney; Phelps A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Phelps, northwestern Kearney and southwestern Buffalo Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1010 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Odessa, or 11 miles west of Kearney, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Riverdale around 1015 PM CDT. Odessa around 1020 PM CDT. West side of Kearney around 1025 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 260 and 278. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Custer, Frontier, Garfield, Hayes, Lincoln, Loup by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Frontier; Garfield; Hayes; Lincoln; Loup SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 337 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA CUSTER IN NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA BLAINE GARFIELD LOUP IN SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA FRONTIER HAYES LINCOLN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BREWSTER, BROKEN BOW, BURWELL, CURTIS, DUNNING, EUSTIS, HAYES CENTER, MAYWOOD, NORTH PLATTE, PURDUM, AND TAYLOR.
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Nemaha County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Kansas Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Beattie to near Frankfort to 3 miles southwest of Olsburg, moving east at 60 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR Marshall County. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management reported 65 mph winds near Blue Rapids. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Marysville, Sabetha, Seneca, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Onaga, Centralia, Axtell, Wetmore, Olsburg, Beattie, Circleville, Bern, Corning, Summerfield, Soldier, Havensville, Goff and Vermillion. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, KS

