Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Collingsworth County in the Panhandle of Texas Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 942 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Lefors to 7 miles northeast of Groom to 5 miles northwest of Goodnight, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Pampa, Clarendon, Shamrock, Claude, Briscoe, Wheeler, White Deer, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Twitty, Goodnight, Kingsmill, Dozier, Alanreed and Greenbelt Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO