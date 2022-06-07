ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Adam Sandler plays an NBA scout who’s found his 6-foot-9 underdog

By Nina Metz Chicago Tribune
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3At0ix_0g2jk36700

In the pecking order of professional sports, is being a scout considered an undesirable gig? I have no idea.

General managers probably take all the credit when the team lands a star in the making, and lay all the blame on scouts when a sure thing flames out. These kinds of grievances are true of any number of professions that don’t have anything near the sex appeal of being able to say you work for an NBA team, but the Netflix movie “Hustle,” starring Adam Sandler and his beard, takes it as a given that the job blows.

Look, maybe it does. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to move up the ladder, as Sandler’s Stanley Sugerman so clearly does.

A longtime and exhausted scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, he gets bumped to assistant coach for half a second before getting bumped back down when the team’s owner dies (a blink-or-you’ll-miss-him Robert Duvall) and his insufferable son (Ben Foster) takes over and sends Stanley out on the road to find that cliched “missing piece” the team so desperately needs.

BURNED OUT

If a long sigh were a person, he would be Stanley Sugerman. He’s burned out and his dreams have been dashed. Or as tells his wife (Queen Latifah): “Guys in their 50s don’t have dreams, they have nightmares. And eczema.”

So he swallows his pride and drags his suitcase through Europe, looking for potential international draft picks. When he arrives in Spain, he spies a 6-foot-9 ringer in Timberlands (Utah Jazz power forward Juancho Hernangómez) crushing it in a street game and walking away with a fistful of cash.

That’s one kind of hustle the title is referring to.

There’s another — of a man past his prime who perks up when he spots a diamond in the rough. Stanley is convinced this humble construction worker named Bo Cruz is his next great find.

His boss says no way, the guy’s a nobody, so Stanley brings the kid back to the States anyway, against the team’s objections — and on his own dime. “Philadelphia baby, you’re gonna love it,” Stanley says, filling the awkward silence as they drive to Bo’s hotel. “Best sports fans in the world. Actually, the worst, but that’s what makes them the best.”

THE CHALLENGES

But wait, there’s another kind of hustle at play — of the drive needed to compete at the NBA level. Bo is quiet and inexperienced and sometimes rattled by trash talk. There’s an assault charge from his past that complicates matters. But he has Stanley in his corner. Poor beaten-down Stanley, who believes in this kid. And friends, you have yourselves a sports drama.

Sandler’s own interest in basketball is well known and he’s a producer here alongside LeBron James and James’ longtime business partner Maverick Carter. The NBA bona fides extend to the end credits, which are an array of “as himself” appearances (these are barely even cameos so don’t get your hopes up) and yet the movie, directed by Philly native Jeremiah Zagar, feels like the opposite of an insider’s take on the sport.

Screenwriters Taylor Materne and Will Fetters hit the expected signposts. Do You Love The Game? Triumph Over Adversity. Will We Make It To The Big Tryout In Time? A training montage, of course there’s a training montage.

I don’t have a problem with tropes because they’re proven elements of a genre that exist for a reason: They are reliably satisfying and they work. And yet the stakes in “Hustle” feel nonexistent. The worst that can happen? Bo goes back to working construction in Spain and Stanley takes that generous sports agent job offered to him early in the film.

But Stanley is doing his best to ensure that doesn’t happen. Here’s how he attempts to drum up interest in Bo: “The kid is like if Scottie Pippen and a wolf had a baby.” I don’t know jack about basketball but I know who Pippen is and the line sort of just sits there, willing itself to be more than it is.

You’ll forgive me if even I’m baffled to learn that Stanley’s own daughter is more clueless than I. Would a basketball obsessive who lives in Philly, employed by the Sixers no less, raise a child who would refer to Dr. J, aka Julius Erving, as “your doctor friend” with a straight face? C’mon now, that’s just clunky, whether it’s meant to be funny or a version of “kids these days!”

Whatever. Visually there’s not much to grab your eye, but the bigger issues lie with the writing. There aren’t really any characters, it’s kind of remarkable. It’s a film that doesn’t even rely on archetypes, it simply populates the screen with people, some of whom occasionally say things.

Why waste a talent like Queen Latifah on a role that’s little more than half a dozen lines? And whatever charisma Hernangómez may have in real life as a player on the court doesn’t carry over onscreen. As an actor, he struggles to fill in the script’s gaps — not that he should be asked to, anyway. He’s likable company, which goes a long way, but he’s not the sort of talent who can compensate for a halfhearted script.

That’s more Sandler’s area, and his performance is refreshingly free of anything extraneous, playing a schleppy guy who allowed himself to get a little too bored with things, before putting it all on the line for a late-in-life attempt at something meaningful.

I appreciate that “Hustle” even exists in a Hollywood landscape that doesn’t presently know what to do with movies that aren’t about life-or-death or saving the world. It’s not quite an airball; you won’t find yourself returning to it again and again, either. But there’s a part of me that’s just happy to see non-blockbuster movies about human-scaled dilemmas still getting made.

"Hustle" is in theaters and will be on Netflix June 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jazz star not expected to return to team?

The Utah Jazz will have a new head coach next season. They may have some big roster changes too. There has been talk for years about possible friction between star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. While one online sportsbook favors Mitchell to return to the team next season, they do not favor Gobert to return.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Julius Erving
Person
Scottie Pippen
ClutchPoints

Juwan Howard’s Net Worth in 2022

Juwan Howard enjoyed a successful career during his 19 years in the NBA. With two championships and and an All-Star selection to boot, Howard made history as the first player in league history to sign a deal worth more than $100 million. Let’s dig into Juwan Howard’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Imitated Jayson Tatum And Damian Lillard On Instagram Live With His Sons: "Jayson Tatum! Right Hand Steppy! Dame Lillard. Pound Dribble."

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready for a new NBA season where they'll try to bounce back and prove to people that they're not done yet. After a rocky 2021/22 campaign, the 17-time NBA champions have made some changes, especially in the coaching department, letting go of Frank Vogel and hiring Darvin Ham.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts#The Philadelphia 76ers#Timberland
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman’s Career-High Rebounds Against Every NBA Team

One of the greatest rebounders ever was Dennis Rodman. He was the ultimate role player. Some players let their egos get the best of them. They want to score in big bunches despite knowing that is not their skill set. Rodman played with some legit scorers in Isiah Thomas, David Robinson, and Michael Jordan. Each of them needed a true role player, which is right where Rodman came into play.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBA Analysis Network

Utah Jazz Likely To Trade Rudy Gobert To Appease Donovan Mitchell

The first major move of the NBA offseason for the Utah Jazz has occurred, as head coach Quin Snyder has stepped down from his position. It is a move that has been speculated by some people for a while now, as Snyder was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers opening, which has since been filled by Darvin Ham. He is also heavily linked to the San Antonio Spurs as the eventual replacement for Gregg Popovich.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

JJ Redick Makes His Russell Westbrook Opinion Very Clear

Trading away Russell Westbrook seemed like a certainty for the Los Angeles Lakers a few months ago. Fast forward to the present day, and that's no longer the case. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke highly of Westbrook during his introductory press conference. He sounded like a coach who knows he'll have to find a way to get the best out of Westbrook next season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Knicks Trade Sends Rudy Gobert To New York

Tom Thibodeau’s love affair with defense throughout his NBA coaching career is well documented. To be even more specific, the New York Knicks coach loves rim protection. Thibodeau innovated defensive schemes as a member of the Boston Celtics’ coaching staff in the early-to-mid-00s. It appears to be a lifelong obsession for the coach.
NBA
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
927
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy