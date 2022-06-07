ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting describes seeing gunman for the 1st time

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahiDN_0g2jk0Rw00

Arnulfo Reyes, a fourth-grade teacher who was wounded in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, says he told his students to hide under their tables and "act like you're asleep" after he first heard gunshots.

Reyes spoke with ABC News' Amy Robach from his room at a hospital in San Antonio, where he is receiving treatment. The interview will air on Good Morning America Tuesday.

Reyes told Robach that he was in his classroom, Room 111, watching a movie with 11 students when the attack began. Reyes said the students asked what was happening, and he responded, "I don't know what's going on, but let's go ahead and get under the table. Get under the table and act like you're asleep." After he said that, Reyes recounted, he turned around and saw the 18-year-old gunman standing in the room.

The gunman opened fire, and Reyes was shot twice, with one bullet hitting his back and the other going through an arm and lung. Once Reyes was down and unable to move, the gunman started shooting the children, he said. Reyes told Robach he believes that soon after, police officers were outside of his room, but they apparently retreated down the hallway. "One of the students from the next door classroom was saying, 'Officer, we're in here. We're in here,'" Reyes said. "But they had already left."

Reyes said he didn't hear officers again until they demanded that the gunman — who was going back and forth between Room 111 and Room 112, shooting at people — come out, promising they would not hurt him. It was quiet, Reyes told Robach, until Border Patrol officers burst in and fatally shot the gunman.

The gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers, and ABC News reports that none of the children in Reyes' classroom survived the massacre.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

'We have nothing to hide,' Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin on school shooting investigation

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A smack in the face.  That's what the parents of Robb Elementary fourth-grader Alithia Ramirez said about the police response and investigation into the death of their daughter and 20 others.  Only 10-years-old, Alithia was one the 19 children to die in their classrooms on the last day of school two weeks ago. Her parents, Jessica Hernandez and Ryan Ramirez buried her on Sunday. Now they want answers, accountability and changes before they can move forward.  They didn't hold back when asked what they thought of the 19 officers who stood outside the classrooms for more than an...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Robach
Fox News

Texas school shooting: Uvalde pastor details encounter with gunman, says 'I saw it all'

A church pastor who was one of the first to be fired at by Uvalde, Texas, school shooter Salvador Ramos is now speaking out about his harrowing experience. Gilbert Limones, who works as a Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home attendant and preaches at Casa El Shaddai, a small church located less than a mile from Robb Elementary, has spent most of his days since the May 24 massacre helping prepare for the young victims’ burials and consoling shattered families.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Abc News
easttexasradio.com

Possible Lawsuits In Uvalde Massacre

Several families affected by the Uvalde school shooting are targeting the maker of the murder weapon for legal action. But experts say a lawsuit is a longshot, thanks to federal laws. Timothy Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University, says there have been many lawsuits against gun-makers, and not a single one has prevailed. For example, in a case involving the Sandy Hook shooting, the firearms manufacturer Remington settled for about $72-million.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Uvalde gunman's first target recounts terror in sermon

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gilbert Limones and a coworker at a funeral home were two of the first targets of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, and Limones has spent most of his days since helping prepare for the young victims' burials and consoling shattered families.On Sunday, Limones swapped his role of funeral attendant for that of a preacher trying to comfort a community and explain horror that defies easy answers. He's also the pastor at Casa El Shaddai, a small church located less than a mile from where the carnage occurred."When...
UVALDE, TX
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy