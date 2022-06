YAKIMA, WA - COVID-19 cases have started to rise again across Washington State, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Speaking with Dr. Marty Brueggemann from Yakima Memorial Hospital, in Yakima County the positivity rate has been 20 to 30% for the current sub-variant of the Omicron Virus. He said before the Omicron surge, that would have been some of the highest positivity ratings in the entire pandemic.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO