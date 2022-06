Great Day Live's Nailah Spencer is on the search for the most "Instagram-able" areas in Kentuckiana! In the latest segment of "Tag! Kentuckiana's Most Instagram-able Places", she visited Pose Portrait Studios. This selfie museum and venue is a creative space that allows people to take their content creation to the next level, with uniquely themed rooms for photo taking. In addition to this, the business offers private parties, a special VIP area, and more! For more information, click here.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO