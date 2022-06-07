ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Historic portraits found in Edenton

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

A historic discovery was recently made in the attic of an East Church Street home in Edenton.

A house located at 223 East Church Street, built during the World War II era, was found to be the home of several historical African American portraits.

During a renovation of the home by Down East Preservation, local preservationist Dawson Tyler said his crew found the portraits in the water-damaged attic.

The home served as a rectory (parsonage) for the priest in charge of Edenton’s St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, Elizabeth City’s St. Philip’s Chapel, Roper’s St. Anne’s Church and Belhaven’s St. Mary’s Church.

The wartime cottage sits just across the street from the Edenton church, which is now St. George’s Orthodox Church. The portraits upstairs were of two prominent clergymen and an episcopal schoolteacher who married one of the men.

The two clergymen were William J. Herritage and Simeon Nathaniel Griffith, both pictured in three of the four portraits (Griffith in two). The fourth portrait saw Eunice A.V. Herritage pictured, the wife of William and later a schoolteacher.

Local historian John Morehead consulted with Darnell Blount White as to the identities of the portraits. She is the grandniece to Nathaniel Griffith and his wife, Mattie Moye Griffith. White is now in her 90s, Morehead said.

White recognized her “Uncle Nat” in two of the portraits, with a clerical cap on in one of the images.

Nathaniel Griffith, born in 1885, had emigrated to America from British Guiana in 1905 with an older brother. Attending divinity school and seminary, he came to Edenton in 1920 to become rector of St. John’s. During his latter years, he also served as chaplain of the Elizabeth City State Teachers College (later ECSU). Griffith died in 1983.

William Herritage was born in 1850 in Washington, beginning service at St. John’s in 1888 as a lay reader before establishing St. John’s Episcopal School in Edenton in 1892. He later became ordained to the priesthood in 1899 and oversaw the construction of the Episcopal School building in town in 1902.

After involving himself with the episcopal school for almost 20 years, Herritage retired in 1919 before passing away in 1927 of cancer.

Herritage’s wife, Eunice, also pictured in one of the frames, was born in Edenton in 1875. During the latter years of the 1902-1932 Episcopal School building, she served as a teacher there. She passed away in 1960, living in Edenton.

The portraits remained upstairs in the rectory for decades, surviving numerous storms and eventually attic damage.

Tyler said that the damage caused water leaks, which may have harmed some of the portraits.

“One of our guys, Doug, found them in the attic when they were replacing the stairs,” Tyler said. “He called me and said ‘you might be interested in these.’ So I came over and there they were.”

Tyler was confident that the frames will be restored to resemble their original framework. What will happen next, however, is still up in the air. Whether or not the portraits are to be housed back in the original church is in discussion.

Morehead said it would be wonderful to see the portraits returned home to St. George’s Orthodox – formerly St. John’s Episcopal – to honor past history.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email a tnewman@apgenc.com.

Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

