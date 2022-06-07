ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Search for Bosta remains active seven years later

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jI74F_0g2jia1900

May 30 marked seven years since Karen Rae Bosta, of Perquimans County, went missing in Edenton.

Bosta’s mother, Arlene Murin, is still seeking answers.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads investigators to solve Bosta’s disappearance.

Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White said his office continues to follow up on all leads and tips. He said he hopes someone comes forward with information that will help investigators solve the case.

Bosta, who was living at Holiday Island in Perquimans, was last seen in Edenton seven years ago as of last Monday.

At around noon on May 30, 2015, Bosta told her mother she was going out to run errands and was going to see a few friends later in the day, according to Murin’s interview with Dateline NBC in 2019.

That evening, Bosta texted her mother saying she would be home early, Murin said. Murin believed Bosta was with her friends about 20 minutes away in Edenton at the time she sent the text.

But Bosta never arrived home. Arlene tried calling her daughter many times, but her phone never stopped ringing.

Her car was found a few days later in the Gaslight Square parking lot on Court Street in downtown Edenton.

A few days later, Murin called the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Department to report the disappearance.

Bosta’s family told Dateline NBC they believe Karen was last seen at a local Walgreens. However, Perquimans’ Sheriff White said their investigation showed Karen was last seen at a Food Lion store in Edenton.

“She had three separate transactions there, and the cameras showed her all by herself, around 10 p.m.,” Sheriff White said.

Sheriff White said Karen did make a few calls from her phone after the cameras showed her at the Food Lion, but the phone died two days later on June 1.

A man named Thomas White Sr. has pleaded guilty to illegally using a credit card that Murin had loaned to Bosta, but has denied any involvement in Bosta’s disappearance.

An amphibious search on both land and water following the disappearance drew no results.

The disappearance attracted headlines both locally and across the country.

Since then, Chowan and Perquimans law enforcement officials have worked together to find answers in Bosta’s disappearance.

The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the investigation since Bosta was a Perquimans County resident.

Chowan County Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight said his office shares any tips that come in – related to Bosta – with the Perquimans sheriff.

Bosta has been described as 5-foot, 3 inches, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a butterfly tattoo on her lower back and a small red strawberry tattoo between her shoulder blades. A Facebook page called “Missing Karen Rae Bosta” is devoted to both her disappearance and efforts to solve the case.

Anyone with a tip or information related to Karen Bosta’s disappearance is urged to call either the Perquimans or Chowan sheriff’s office.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.

WAVY News 10

Fire continues on Spirit of Norfolk after burning overnight

WAVY confirmed with Navy officials on Wednesday morning that the fire was still active on the ship, though it was slowly burning itself out. It broke out around noon on Tuesday. Read more: https://bit.ly/3aIUNec.
