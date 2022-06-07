ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating Judy Garland, beyond the 'Rainbow'

By Glen Weldon
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Friday would have been Judy Garland's 100th birthday. Everyone of course knows her iconic portrayal...

NPR

On Judy Garland's 100th birthday, a look at the classic 'Wizard of Oz'

Friday is Judy Garland's 100th birthday. We thought that offered a great opportunity to revisit her most popular role — Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. Her name at birth was Frances Ethel Gumm. But you probably know her as Judy Garland - actress, singer, one of Hollywood's biggest stars as a teenager. She had dozens of film roles from the "Let's Put On A Show" movies with Mickey Rooney to "A Star Is Born." She's especially beloved for the film that critic Bob Mondello revisited when its multi-disc 75th anniversary set was released in 2005. We thought an encore would be a nice way to celebrate Judy Garland today, which would have been her 100th birthday.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks fierce in black leather alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert put on a show-stopping display on Wednesday night at the Time 100 Gala in New York City. The country music singer looked sensational in a black off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her curves. Miranda’s gown featured a faux leather bust and straps that highlighted her decolletage, and she completed her look with diamond jewelry and strappy heels.
NPR

Julee Cruise, otherworldly crooner on 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 65

Julee Cruise, the singer best known for her collaborations with director David Lynch and The B-52s, died Thursday. Her husband, author Edward Grinnan, confirmed to NPR that Cruise died by suicide, and had struggled with "lupus, depression and alcohol and drug addiction" in the past. She was 65. "She left...
Person
Judy Garland
NPR

Julie Andrews says she's not the squeaky clean lady you might expect

JULIE ANDREWS: (As Mary Poppins) Now then, the qualifications. Item one - a cheery disposition. I am never cross. Item two - rosy cheeks, obviously. Item three - play games, all sorts. Well, I'm sure the children will find my games extremely diverting. BIANCULLI: That's Julie Andrews in 1964's "Mary...
