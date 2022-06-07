Celebrating Judy Garland, beyond the 'Rainbow'

Friday is Judy Garland's 100th birthday. We thought that offered a great opportunity to revisit her most popular role — Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. Her name at birth was Frances Ethel Gumm. But you probably know her as Judy Garland - actress, singer, one of Hollywood's biggest stars as a teenager. She had dozens of film roles from the "Let's Put On A Show" movies with Mickey Rooney to "A Star Is Born." She's especially beloved for the film that critic Bob Mondello revisited when its multi-disc 75th anniversary set was released in 2005. We thought an encore would be a nice way to celebrate Judy Garland today, which would have been her 100th birthday.

