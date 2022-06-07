Children's food program returning in 2022

The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, in coordination with Edenton United Methodist Church, will once again host the Children’s Summer Nutrition Program (CSNP).

The program, which began in 2016, was born out of a desire to help children who are recipients of food aid during the school year continue to receive nutritious food throughout the summer.

Approximately 30 percent of school age children in Chowan County live in food insecure homes, meaning that future sources of food cannot be identified. This is especially challenging during the summer months when school lunches and the Book Bag Buddies program are suspended.

The CSNP will begin on June 15 and run for 11 weeks this summer through Aug. 24. Drive-through distribution will be open 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday evening at the Food Pantry located at 1370 North Broad Street.

Qualifying families live in Chowan County and have a child attending any Edenton-Chowan School – White Oak Elementary, D.F. Walker Elementary, Chowan Middle School and John A. Holmes High.

The program is designed to supplement families in our community with child friendly, nutritious food while school is out for the summer. The food packed for the program consists of things kids can make on their own — hot dogs and buns, spaghetti, peanut butter and jelly with bread, and jello cups, among other items. When available, fresh fruit and vegetables are also included.

The CSNP is available to any family in need, as often as they need. A brief form is completed, including how many children are in the home, so that an adequate amount of food is provided. For more information, please call the Pantry at 482-2504.

Anyone who would like to support the program with a donation may send it to Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry P.O. Box 643 Edenton, NC 27932.