Office workers who help build rockets and electric cars for SpaceX and Tesla have been told there will be no more working from home. “COVID break’s over,” the boss essentially announced. “Back on your heads!”

In a leaked company email, according to news reports, Elon Musk told his executive staff members they are required to “spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week” or be fired.

The nerve of that guy. Many outraged readers said that and more in the comment section for the report that I read.

“There are so many roles where it just doesn’t make sense to be at the office,” one of the more popular comments read. “If you’re in accounting, finance or a software developer it can all be done from home.”

I’m not necessarily sticking up for Musk, but I get where he’s coming from calling everyone back to the office. I wrote here not long ago about becoming disillusioned with the new work-from-home culture. I went back to the office full time before it was mandated and I have no regrets — except at the gas pumps.

My little car that I not so long ago filled for less than $30 can now hold more than $60 worth of fuel. That gets expensive with a 60-mile commute one way.

In every other aspect, however, I prefer working in the office and not dealing with work-related issues at home. One of the things I enjoy most about going to the office is bringing my car along with me.

I especially enjoy occupying my own parking space. It’s the widest spot on the lot and situated against a curb. For backing in, snugging up to the curb makes it a one-shot spot. Most others require at least two approaches to achieve a perfect landing.

I had to wait for two people to retire in order to finally claim that spot for myself. Before I began arriving an hour early to get my jog in, there were occasional new-employee interlopers who tried claiming the spot. One by one they have learned who gets the spot and who does not.

Because I arrive at work so early, I like to take a 30-minute power nap during lunch — in my car. I work in an area with printing equipment that requires keeping the thermostat on the lowest setting.

It is a great and natural comfort having your own warm pod in which to kick back, defrost and snore.

Unlike Musk, my employer is offering the option of working from home one day a week to help offset the higher cost of fuel. That is a kind and helpful gesture, but it also could promote the idea that my coveted parking spot is fair game. I don’t want that.

One thing that would solve my only problem with going back to the office full time: An electric car. It’s conceivable that the owner of an electric car manufacturing plant might provide company cars to executive staff members.

I’d offer up my prime parking spot for a perk like that.

