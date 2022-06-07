San Luis Obispo Grilled Cheese Festival winners announced

The San Luis Obispo grilled cheese festival winners were announced on Monday, June 6.

Red Scooter Deli of Paso Robles won the grand prize of best-grilled cheese.

Beerwood of Los Osos came away with the most "Ooey Gooey" grilled cheese.

"Humdinger Brewing" was the winner of the best twisted grilled cheese.

Winners were decided based on a popular vote by community members and visitors.

26 restaurants and 28 total locations competed in the festival, with all proceeds from sandwich sales staying with the participating restaurants to support their business.